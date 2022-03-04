The Question About Michael B. Jordan That Threw Steve Harvey For A Loop
Steve Harvey has made his career on being a romance expert, authoring entire books on the subject like his bestseller "Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man." He even had his own Harvey-approved dating service back in 2014. Although Steve is known for not being afraid to say what's on his mind, he's actually been pretty coy about his thoughts on his daughter, Lori Harvey, being in a relationship with silver screen hunk Michael B. Jordan.
The couple became Instagram official back in January 2021 (via USA Today), and have been sharing their globe-trotting, whirlwind romance with the world ever since. Lori lovingly referred to Jordan as "Babydaddy" in an Instagram post from January, and they've continually supported each others' work and business ventures. It looks like there's no sign of stopping this couple anytime soon.
But how does Steve feel about the future of their relationship? It's a fair question to ask, considering Steve has expressed his disdain for the men who have broken Lori's heart in the past. So how does Jordan stack up in Steve's eyes?
Does Steve Harvey approve of Michael B. Jordan?
In an interview with "Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on March 3, Steve Harvey divulged he had a hard time after Michael B. Jordan and his daughter, Lori Harvey, made one request. The big ask? The couple asked Harvey if the comedian would give them his blessing if Michael B. Jordan were to propose.
Steve certainly knows what it means to give his blessing. Speaking on "Today," he revealed he's given his blessing before– specifically twice so far with his four daughters. "That's a really hard one," he admitted on the show. So what did he tell the couple? Apparently, yes! But with a caveat. "I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah," Steve said while reenacting how he told Lori and Jordan. This was immediately followed by a joking, "no, no, no, man," and a swig from a hidden glass of whiskey.
All joking aside, Steve has previously shown his approval for the way Jordan treats Lori. "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff," Harvey told People back in September 2021. "I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am." Jordan has also been trying hard to impress his girlfriend's dad, considering Jordan bought Steve a 100-pack of rare cigars for Christmas last year! Maybe he really is trying to butter him up if he does ask the big question in the future.