The Question About Michael B. Jordan That Threw Steve Harvey For A Loop

In an interview with "Today" show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on March 3, Steve Harvey divulged he had a hard time after Michael B. Jordan and his daughter, Lori Harvey, made one request. The big ask? The couple asked Harvey if the comedian would give them his blessing if Michael B. Jordan were to propose.

Steve certainly knows what it means to give his blessing. Speaking on "Today," he revealed he's given his blessing before– specifically twice so far with his four daughters. "That's a really hard one," he admitted on the show. So what did he tell the couple? Apparently, yes! But with a caveat. "I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah," Steve said while reenacting how he told Lori and Jordan. This was immediately followed by a joking, "no, no, no, man," and a swig from a hidden glass of whiskey.

All joking aside, Steve has previously shown his approval for the way Jordan treats Lori. "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff," Harvey told People back in September 2021. "I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am." Jordan has also been trying hard to impress his girlfriend's dad, considering Jordan bought Steve a 100-pack of rare cigars for Christmas last year! Maybe he really is trying to butter him up if he does ask the big question in the future.