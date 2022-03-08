Royal Expert Shares Interesting Theory On Where Harry Stands With Charles And William Today
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, many speculated that the royal family was not truly in support of the departing couple. The British royal family is just like any other family, but everything becomes much more difficult when you factor in the watchful eye of the public on them 24/7 and all the other duties and pressures that come with being a royal. Things have certainly been complicated within Buckingham Palace the past few years.
Since their departure, Prince Harry has openly spoken about the fact that he felt "trapped" in the royal family, and that he believes the same goes for his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. Most recently, Harry and Meghan have been having issues with the British government because their family has been denied private security from the UK Home Office. Prince William was angry with Harry's decision to file the lawsuit due to the emotional distress it would put on their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
But where does Prince Harry stand with his father and his brother today?
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are talking again
We know that Prince Harry first reached out to his father back in January so there would be no hard feelings when they attended the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on February 6 (via OK!). Now, it seems that Harry has been in "regular contact" with the next-in-line, per a report for The Telegraph by royal expert Camilla Tominey. But, "Harry's relationship with William has still not recovered from Oprah," Tominey wrote as well.
March 7 marked the anniversary since Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, where many bombshells about the royal family were dropped. This included Meghan saying she had been accused by the media of making Kate Middleton cry, when in fact, she claims it was Kate who had made Meghan cry. Allegedly, Prince William was upset with Harry sharing such personal information with the world, per the Daily Mail.
Although things are rocky right now, the two have had to reunite briefly since the interview aired. William and Harry reunited in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue honoring their late mother, Princess Diana. Harry reportedly would also like to give William's children the chance to meet their cousins soon (via Us Weekly), so the brothers may be reconciling sooner rather than later.