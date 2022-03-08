Royal Expert Shares Interesting Theory On Where Harry Stands With Charles And William Today

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020, many speculated that the royal family was not truly in support of the departing couple. The British royal family is just like any other family, but everything becomes much more difficult when you factor in the watchful eye of the public on them 24/7 and all the other duties and pressures that come with being a royal. Things have certainly been complicated within Buckingham Palace the past few years.

Since their departure, Prince Harry has openly spoken about the fact that he felt "trapped" in the royal family, and that he believes the same goes for his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles. Most recently, Harry and Meghan have been having issues with the British government because their family has been denied private security from the UK Home Office. Prince William was angry with Harry's decision to file the lawsuit due to the emotional distress it would put on their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But where does Prince Harry stand with his father and his brother today?