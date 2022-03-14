Britney Spears Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason She Has Cried So Much Over Her Sons

Britney Spears plays a lot of roles in her life, including that of a mother and a partner. The singer has been going strong in her relationship with Sam Asghari, and in September 2021, he asked the pop princess to be his wife. The pair has dropped a few bombshells throughout their relationship, including one on Asghari's birthday. "Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He's such a hard worker, and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!!" Spears raved. "I'm so lucky to be able to share my life with him .... HAPPY BIRTHDAY," she gushed on Instagram. Wait, did she just say husband?

As fans know, Asghari isn't Spears' first husband. The singer married Jason Alexander for about 55 hours in 2004, and she was also linked to Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline had two children together, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Spears doesn't post photos of her two kiddos often, but it's always super sweet when she does. "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!" she wrote in March 2021 on a photo of herself and her boys hiking. " I know ... I know ... it's very hard for any mama, especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! "

Spears is now sharing with fans why her boys have her in tears.