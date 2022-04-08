The Book Billy Bush Says He Suggested To Will Smith In His Time Of Crisis

After the 2022 Academy Awards, there has been one particular moment that people can't stop talking about: Will Smith and the slap heard 'round the globe. As most of us know, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars broadcast after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, comparing her buzz cut to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane." Many of Will's peers have slammed the star for his disgraceful actions, including Judd Apatow, who claimed that Smith could have killed Rock. Amy Schumer, who hosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, also stood in solidarity with fellow comedian Rock, stating that Smith's actions "were really upsetting" and she didn't even want to crack jokes about it, per The Hollywood Reporter.

After the incident at the Oscars, Denzel Washington rushed to Will's side. "Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me," Washington explained at T.D. Jakes' leadership summit, per NBC News. "[Said] some prayers. I don't wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn?" Washington explained that "the only solution" to the incident was prayer.

Tiffany Haddish is another celebrity who supported Will amid the controversy, and she applauded the blockbuster star for standing up for his wife. Believe it or not, Billy Bush is the latest celebrity to voice his support for Smith, giving Smith some advice that he hopes the actor will take to heart.