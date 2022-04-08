The Book Billy Bush Says He Suggested To Will Smith In His Time Of Crisis
After the 2022 Academy Awards, there has been one particular moment that people can't stop talking about: Will Smith and the slap heard 'round the globe. As most of us know, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars broadcast after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, comparing her buzz cut to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane." Many of Will's peers have slammed the star for his disgraceful actions, including Judd Apatow, who claimed that Smith could have killed Rock. Amy Schumer, who hosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, also stood in solidarity with fellow comedian Rock, stating that Smith's actions "were really upsetting" and she didn't even want to crack jokes about it, per The Hollywood Reporter.
After the incident at the Oscars, Denzel Washington rushed to Will's side. "Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me," Washington explained at T.D. Jakes' leadership summit, per NBC News. "[Said] some prayers. I don't wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn?" Washington explained that "the only solution" to the incident was prayer.
Tiffany Haddish is another celebrity who supported Will amid the controversy, and she applauded the blockbuster star for standing up for his wife. Believe it or not, Billy Bush is the latest celebrity to voice his support for Smith, giving Smith some advice that he hopes the actor will take to heart.
Billy Bush suggests Will Smith do a little reading
Billy Bush is offering some advice to Will Smith. The television personality knows a thing or two about being in the press for all the wrong reasons, as Bush's inappropriate interview with Donald Trump resurfaced in 2016 and cost him his job. Bush has hopes that he can help Smith learn from his mistakes. TMZ caught up with Bush, and asked the host to weigh in on the Smith controversy. "One moment does not define your life, even one as bad as that," he replied, adding that Smith is "hurting enough" from the fallout.
Bush explained that Smith should use the experience to "make the mess his mission." He also suggested that Smith get the book "The Obstacle Is The Way" to help him cope. "Use this somehow," Bush said. "He's Will Smith. Everything he's done up to this point can't be worth nothing."
Bush has been passionate about advocating for Smith, and he also thrown his support behind the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star on Instagram. "How about rooting for Will to realize his mistake and then use his enormous gifts and talents to make something good of it," he wrote in a post. In another post, Bush expressed his disdain for the Academy meeting to possibly strip Smith of his Oscar. Bush has made it clear that he supports Smith despite the drama, and we can only imagine that Bush knows the feeling of public scrutiny all too well.