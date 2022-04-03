Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Controversy
Denzel Washington is certainly that friend that you want by your side, for better or for worse. Soon after Will Smith made the decision to get up on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slap Chris Rock across the face for a joke that he made about Jada Pinkett Smith, Washington was one of the first people to console the actor. Along with fellow Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry, Smith was comforted by the trio as the rest of the audience in the room was still trying to process what had gone down.
But not everyone seemed to be as understanding. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said that she is still feeling traumatized over the slap, while comedian Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter, "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters." Alec Baldwin also chimed in on the matter and said that the Oscars has turned into the "Jerry Springer Show."
But if there's one person that everyone wants to hear from, it's Washington, and thankfully, he's finally broken his silence about the slap that made him get out of his chair on Oscars night.
Denzel Washington is doing the one thing he can
While appearing on pastor T.D. Jakes' annual International Leadership Summit, Denzel Washington said that he's doing the one thing that he can following Will Smith's onstage slap against Chris Rock: He's praying about it. According to The Wrap, the "Tragedy of Macbeth" star claimed during the April 2 panel discussion that "for whatever reason, the devil got ahold" of Smith that night.
Explaining that he's not the kind of person to just sit there and let a moment like that unfold before his very eyes, Washington said that he's been dealing with the situation through "some prayers." While he didn't go into detail about what he said to Smith that night, Washington did say, per The Wrap, "Who are we to condemn? I don't know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it."
That said, this wasn't the first time that Washington offered Smith some sound advice. In an interview with People a month before the Oscars even happened, Smith said that he's always appreciated Washington lifting him up during times in need. He said, "We've spent a lot of time together. So we've been talking, he's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, 'This is your year.'" In other words, everyone could sure use someone like Washington in their lives, right?