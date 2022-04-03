Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Controversy

While appearing on pastor T.D. Jakes' annual International Leadership Summit, Denzel Washington said that he's doing the one thing that he can following Will Smith's onstage slap against Chris Rock: He's praying about it. According to The Wrap, the "Tragedy of Macbeth" star claimed during the April 2 panel discussion that "for whatever reason, the devil got ahold" of Smith that night.

Explaining that he's not the kind of person to just sit there and let a moment like that unfold before his very eyes, Washington said that he's been dealing with the situation through "some prayers." While he didn't go into detail about what he said to Smith that night, Washington did say, per The Wrap, "Who are we to condemn? I don't know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it."

That said, this wasn't the first time that Washington offered Smith some sound advice. In an interview with People a month before the Oscars even happened, Smith said that he's always appreciated Washington lifting him up during times in need. He said, "We've spent a lot of time together. So we've been talking, he's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, 'This is your year.'" In other words, everyone could sure use someone like Washington in their lives, right?