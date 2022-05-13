Why Queen Elizabeth's Latest Outing Has Royal Fans Thrilled

Since the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has changed how she interacts with the public. During 2019, she undertook 295 royal engagements, per Town & Country, while in 2020, she only attended 115, per the Daily Mail. In 2021, the queen attended most of her 184 engagements virtually. The nonagenarian has adapted how she usually carries out her duties and embraced technology to get things done. Of course, the pandemic has not been the only reason that British citizens have seen less of the queen. Tragedy struck when Prince Philip died in April 2021, and the queen understandably took some time off after her spouse's death.

The reigning monarch has also struggled with her own health. She was hospitalized overnight in October 2021, and in February 2022, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. And when she has personally attended certain events, she often uses a walking stick. Forbes reported that the monarch attended Prince Philip's memorial service in March. It was the first time in five months that she had made a public appearance. Then in late April, she met the president of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, and there was no sign of her walking stick. A royal fan noted that she wasn't using a mobility device and wrote, "She looks fit and in good spirits. Augurs well for the June celebrations!"

After all, she is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year. Now, it seems as if there is another reason that U.K. citizens are celebrating the queen.