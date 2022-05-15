Johnny Depp Has Been Engaged More Times Than You Think

Throughout his career as an actor, Johnny Depp had been linked to countless actors and celebrities, but as a serial monogamist, he's reportedly been engaged to nearly all of his serious relationships. Depp's first wife was makeup artist Lorie Anne Allison. Sadly, they only lasted about two years after marrying in 1983.

Depp had then moved on with "Twin Peaks" star Sherilyn Fenn, and while they were rumored to have promised forever to each other, they broke things off after three years together, per Us Weekly. Then, Depp had a relationship with Jennifer Grey, and proposed to the "Dirty Dancing" actor just two weeks after they met each other. But according to her recollection of their relationship in her memoir, "Out of the Corner," shortly after their breakup her "neighbor," started "banging [her] ex." That neighbor happened to be Winona Ryder, whose engagement to Depp was controversial, but again, the two never made it to the aisle as they broke up in 1993.

Depp dated Kate Moss and had a fling with Ellen Barkin after his split with Ryder, until he fell in love with model Vanessa Paradis, with whom he shares two children. However, the couple never actually married because according to Depp, he "never found myself needing that piece of paper," per Extra. Unfortunately, they parted ways after nearly 14 years, and in 2012, he started dating Amber Heard. After Depp gave Heard a ring, well, we know what happened after that.