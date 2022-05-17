Amy King Issues Emotional Public Plea To Anna Duggar Ahead Of Josh's Sentencing

On May 17, Amy King, who has distanced herself from the Duggar family, posted a photo of her and Anna Duggar hugging on Amy's wedding day with an emotional caption in the hopes of getting Anna to come to her senses about Josh. "No woman wants to be in your shoes," Amy begins. "You're faced with an impossible decision and you're being surrounded by the wrong kind of support."

Amy suspects that the Duggar's faith — and the ultra-conservative community in which she was raised — are what's keeping Anna in her marriage. "If no one else in your life is saying it, Amy continued. "I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh." She mentions the fact that Anna's own father wrote to the judge ruling on Josh's case, which advocated for lighter sentencing, per Fox. "Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is," Amy noted. "I'm saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along."

Of course, the public can never know what is going through Anna's head. And it's possible when Josh is sentenced on May 25, she'll change her support. But whatever the outcome might be, it's clear Amy is here for Anna. "Dillon [Amy's husband] and I are more than willing to help you," she assured.