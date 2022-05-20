Did Chris Brown Just Congratulate Rihanna On The Arrival Of Her Baby Boy?

Just hours after TMZ reported that Rihanna had given birth, Chris Brown took to his Instagram to send congratulations her way. Does he have Google notifications for "Rihanna" on or something? The Instagram Story slide merely says, "Congratulations" with the praying hands, heart, and pregnant person emojis. Even though he doesn't tag either Rihanna or A$AP Rocky, it's apparent that the message is directed towards them.

This is definitely a strange person for Rihanna to be receiving congratulations from considering her and Brown's tumultuous relationship. Many may remember the infamous incident in 2009 where Brown got physical with Rihanna and the photos of her injuries were leaked to the media, per E! News. Rihanna would later take out a restraining order on Brown, which was lifted in 2011, per US Weekly. Although the two would get back together in 2012 to then break up in 2013, Rihanna called Brown her "first love."

While some fans on Twitter slammed Brown for inserting himself into the happy news, others thought that he was just being nice. Either way, we hope Rihanna and A$AP are blocking out any online drama in order to bask in this joyous moment in their lives with their new baby.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.