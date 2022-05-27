Kanye West Seemingly Lashes Out About Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian In New Song

In Kanye "Ye" West's new song "True Love," the opening verse is clearly firing shots at Kim Kardashian. Most notably, it expresses dissatisfaction with their custody schedule, with Ye rapping, "When I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed / When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code." Furthermore, the rapper criticizes Kardashian's outfit choices for their children, spitting, "Wait, why can't they wear Yeezys with the cargos?" in a reference to his famed sneaker line.

Even though Kardashian previously called Ye out for publicly commenting on their relationship, he isn't going down without a fight. Coupled with his shady track "Eazy" and music video depicting the burial of a stop-motion Pete Davidson, it seems he'll keep prodding Kardashian for a reaction until they reach either a resolution, or, more likely, a boiling point.

"True Love" appears on "Look at Me: The Album," the soundtrack for a documentary about late rapper XXXTentacion, who was murdered in 2018. Vocals from XXXTentacion also appear on the song, as he recorded them before his death, according to the song's producer John Cunningham. This isn't Ye and XXXTentacion's first collaboration; Ye previously featured on his song "One Minute," along with Travis Barker, who is now married to Kourtney Kardashian. With multiple musicians still in the family, such as Barker and Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott, perhaps one of them will jump to Kim's defense in a musical clapback.