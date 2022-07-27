Jeff Lewis Shares Wild Rumor About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Elopement

For longtime fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, their surprise wedding was the height of romance — but one Bravolebrity isn't convinced that's the real reason they eloped.

After years of being apart from each other and with other people, news of Bennifer getting back together first broke when Page Six reported that they'd been seeing more of each other. However, most of us were left questioning what was really going on between them until a source close to the pair finally told Us Weekly they were "full-on dating" in May 2021. 11 months later, they were engaged.

Unexpected or not, these two were eager to make their love official, and after just two months as fiance and fiancee, they headed to Vegas. Again, Lopez — who's since changed her name to Jennifer Affleck — shared the news via her newsletter. "It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). It all sounds like a Hollywood fairytale ... so what's got Jeff Lewis thinking otherwise?