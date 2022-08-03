Chris Rock Might Be Ready To Meet With Will Smith Under One Condition

Are Chris Rock and Will Smith ready to make amends following the viral Oscars moment? After Will stormed the stage at the Oscars to slap Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a lot went down. For the most part, Rock has remained tight-lipped about the incident, though his brother Tony has had no problem speaking his mind about Will.

Not too long after the incident happened, the "King Richard" star's career started to look grim. The Academy banned Will from attending the Oscars for 10 years, but they didn't impose a ban preventing him from winning an award. Will initially apologized to Rock on social media in March. In July, Will posted a YouTube video and issued yet another apology to Rock. "I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he explained in the 5-minute-long video. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Not long after Will apologized, Rock made a subtle joke at one of his comedy shows, per CNN. "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," he joked with the crowd. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids." But, he still may be ready to make nice.