Blackpink's Lisa Holds This Coveted Instagram Record

Blackpink in your area: the four-member Korean girl group has taken the Western world by storm. Even if you're not into K-pop, it's likely you've heard of them as they expand their reach in America and beyond. From collaborations with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez to member Jennie's role in the upcoming HBO series "The Idol," they're just behind BTS with only half the members. Now, after a lengthy hiatus (in K-pop time, at least) from Blackpink's 2020 debut album, succinctly titled "THE ALBUM," their comeback is finally upon us.

Although Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have satisfied their fans, known as Blinks, with successful solo singles in the meantime, the group's new era is set to propel them to new heights. Blackpink's second studio album, called "Born Pink," is set for a September release, with lead single "Pink Venom" preceding it on August 19. They already put out "Ready for Love" as a warmup on July 19, though it remains a YouTube exclusive for the video game "PUBG Mobile."

However, the members of Blackpink aren't just known as artists. to be a true K-pop idol, they've got to bring the full package: in addition to singing, dancing, rapping, and visuals, and savvy as influencers. Blackpink's Lisa stands out above the rest.