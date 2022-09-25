How Does Princess Anne Really Feel About Camilla As Queen Consort?

The tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 precipitated an outpouring of grief and mourning not only from her subjects in the United Kingdom, but from citizens around the world. Indeed, her funeral ended up becoming one of the most-viewed broadcasts in the country's history, drawing in around 28 million viewers.

Of course, the death of Elizabeth II also means a major shakeup for the monarchy, which had remained consistently under her leadership for 70 years. Her eldest son, for a long time the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, finally ascended to the throne as King Charles III at the age of 73, while his wife, Camilla, became queen consort. However, some Britons are not too happy about this arrangement, as the memory of Charles' first wife and the mother of his two children, Princess Diana, as well as her tragic death in August 1997, still weigh heavy on many citizen's minds.

Naturally, many royal observers will remember the love triangle between Charles, his then-wife Diana, and Camilla during his first marriage throughout the '80s and early '90s, which involved numerous affairs and finally culminated in their messy separation and eventual divorce in 1996 (followed by his marriage to Camilla in 2005). What might come as a surprise to many, however, is that one of the many detractors against Camilla has been none other than Charles' only sister, Princess Anne. In fact, many might be shocked to hear how she really feels about Camilla's new title of queen consort.