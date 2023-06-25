What Johnny Depp And Camille Vasquez's Relationship Is Like Today

Johnny Depp no longer has any outstanding cases — or at least none that we are aware of — so a public reunion between him and Camille Vasquez is unlikely at this time. But according to the hotshot lawyer, she and the rest of Depp's legal team are in continuous contact with the actor through a group chat and occasional phone calls.

"The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often," she shared with People. "There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating — foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle." If she's well aware of Depp's broken bones, then it may be safe to assume they're still friendly with one another. She even noted that their team has plans to attend a concert by Depp's band, the Hollywood Vampires.

For now, Vasquez is keeping herself busy with the new opportunities that landed on her lap following the Depp-Heard trial, which includes a new NBC News gig. She also reportedly added a bunch of high-profile clients to her roster, including "Yellowstone" actor Q'orianka Kilcher. But Vasquez has long been a veteran when it comes to representing A-listers, as the outlet reported that she also worked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck in the past.