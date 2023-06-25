What Johnny Depp And Camille Vasquez's Relationship Is Like Today
The heated legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was, by all accounts, the trial of the century. It was a head-to-head duel between two high-profile celebrities with accessibility that made it easy for the public to get involved. It was also technically a case that was tried in the court of public opinion, considering how millions tuned in to watch play-by-play on whether or not Heard had indeed defamed Depp through her Washington Post op-ed piece.
Aside from the celebrity ex-lovers, another star emerged at the trial: Camille Vasquez, who played a pivotal role in securing a victory for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. Clad in a pantsuit, Vasquez received constant praise throughout the proceedings, amassing her own fanbase and earning monikers like "The Great Camille" and "Cross-X Queen." Her formidable questioning skills left Heard speechless on numerous occasions. However, Vasquez says she was merely doing what was expected of her. "It's been a surreal experience and, if I'm being honest, a tad overwhelming. And something I wasn't prepared for," she admitted in an interview with Hola! USA. "I was just doing my job."
Now that it's been a hot minute since Depp and Vasquez exchanged a warm embrace after the court favored the "Jeanne du Barry" star, you may be wondering if the two are still in contact. Apparently, they seemed to have maintained a cordial relationship.
Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez still keep in touch
Johnny Depp no longer has any outstanding cases — or at least none that we are aware of — so a public reunion between him and Camille Vasquez is unlikely at this time. But according to the hotshot lawyer, she and the rest of Depp's legal team are in continuous contact with the actor through a group chat and occasional phone calls.
"The last time I spoke to [Depp] on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often," she shared with People. "There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating — foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle." If she's well aware of Depp's broken bones, then it may be safe to assume they're still friendly with one another. She even noted that their team has plans to attend a concert by Depp's band, the Hollywood Vampires.
For now, Vasquez is keeping herself busy with the new opportunities that landed on her lap following the Depp-Heard trial, which includes a new NBC News gig. She also reportedly added a bunch of high-profile clients to her roster, including "Yellowstone" actor Q'orianka Kilcher. But Vasquez has long been a veteran when it comes to representing A-listers, as the outlet reported that she also worked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck in the past.
Did Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez ever date?
During the peak of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez had another person to defend: herself. At the time, rumors were floating around that she and Depp were an item, especially since reports suggested Depp had started dating his lawyer.
Vasquez clarified that people had mistaken her for someone else, telling People that the rumors were "entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue." She admitted to the outlet that finding herself part of the rumor mill was "disappointing," but said: "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job." She also defended their famous hug, saying, "I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that." Plus, she dished that she's "very happy" with her boyfriend and will never date any of her clients as it's "unethical."
However, Depp did date one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich, who represented him in his libel case in the U.K. "Their chemistry is off the charts," an insider told Us Weekly. "It's serious between them. They are the real deal." It didn't last long, though, with sources saying their romance had fizzled out after a few months.