The Reported Reason Diddy And Yung Miami Split Isn't Surprising
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse.
"That's not my man" was the exact answer Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee supplied when probed by The Cut about her status with Sean "Diddy" Combs, in an April 2023 interview. Their relationship dates back to 2021, and to many, the celebrity couple's split came as a major shock, especially since both parties previously confirmed that they were each other's ride-or-die. Still, the City Girls rapper and the hip-hop mogul's romance wasn't exactly conventional.
In 2022, shortly after Diddy finally confirmed the relationship news fans suspected, Yung Miami clarified that they weren't exclusive after all. "We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she informed XXL magazine. "He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him." Later that same year, Diddy confirmed that he'd welcomed a daughter with Dana Tran, then quickly defended Yung Miami while also asserting how serious he was about her.
"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty W**." However, by the end of 2023, they were no longer an item, with neither party spilling the tea on where it all went wrong. But curiously, the couple's breakup coincided with Diddy facing a shocking lawsuit from his ex, Cassie. In the aftermath, Yung Miami seemingly took deliberate steps to distance herself from him.
They reportedly split for good following Cassie's lawsuit
The definitive end of Yung Miami and Diddy's relationship is as murky as the timeline of when they started dating, but the celebrity couple reportedly parted ways for good in November 2023, when Diddy's ex, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a case against him for physical abuse and sexual assault. The New York Times reported that Cassie accused the rapper of repeatedly assaulting her throughout their decade-long relationship, which started in 2005 when she was 19. The "Me & U" hitmaker alleged that there were multiple instances where Diddy would kick, punch, and throw sharp items at her, leaving Cassie to hide out in hotels.
She also claimed that the hip-hop mogul forced her to engage in intercourse with sex workers, which he filmed, and in 2018, Diddy allegedly raped Cassie after she rejected his advances. Diddy's team nipped Cassie's lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement, after outright denying her claims, the details of which remain undisclosed. Yung Miami, meanwhile, has avoided mentioning him altogether. Her last public reference was in early November 2023, during a Billboard interview in which the rapper detailed how she got Diddy to fall for her.
Yung Miami also reportedly had to re-shoot certain scenes from her reality show to remove him, as The Jasmine Brand detailed. The City Girls star may have remained tight-lipped about the whole ordeal regarding her ex, but Yung Miami's actions suggest that she and Diddy are done for good and she no longer wants anything to do with him.
Yung Miami was mentioned in a lawsuit against Diddy
To complicate matters, Yung Miami became involved in one of the lawsuits filed against her ex. After Cassie's case was settled, more allegations emerged against Diddy, with several people coming forward with grave accusations including sexual harassment and sex trafficking. Yung Miami found herself entangled in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, which claimed that she transported illegal substances for Diddy.
According to court documents obtained by XXL mag, "Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami." In the same lawsuit, the alleged true nature of Yung Miami's relationship with the music mogul was exposed. She was apparently never Diddy's girlfriend but instead she, along with several other women, were "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."
Yung Miami has yet to speak on these accusations, but the rapper appeared unbothered on social media. "This finna be a fun summer!!!!!" she tweeted on X when the authorities raided Diddy's home. Yung Miami doesn't pay any mind to others' opinions anyway. "We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it," she told The Cut of her past with Diddy, adding, "He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).