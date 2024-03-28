The Reported Reason Diddy And Yung Miami Split Isn't Surprising

The definitive end of Yung Miami and Diddy's relationship is as murky as the timeline of when they started dating, but the celebrity couple reportedly parted ways for good in November 2023, when Diddy's ex, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a case against him for physical abuse and sexual assault. The New York Times reported that Cassie accused the rapper of repeatedly assaulting her throughout their decade-long relationship, which started in 2005 when she was 19. The "Me & U" hitmaker alleged that there were multiple instances where Diddy would kick, punch, and throw sharp items at her, leaving Cassie to hide out in hotels.

She also claimed that the hip-hop mogul forced her to engage in intercourse with sex workers, which he filmed, and in 2018, Diddy allegedly raped Cassie after she rejected his advances. Diddy's team nipped Cassie's lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement, after outright denying her claims, the details of which remain undisclosed. Yung Miami, meanwhile, has avoided mentioning him altogether. Her last public reference was in early November 2023, during a Billboard interview in which the rapper detailed how she got Diddy to fall for her.

Yung Miami also reportedly had to re-shoot certain scenes from her reality show to remove him, as The Jasmine Brand detailed. The City Girls star may have remained tight-lipped about the whole ordeal regarding her ex, but Yung Miami's actions suggest that she and Diddy are done for good and she no longer wants anything to do with him.