Inside Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Relationship With Taylor Swift's Exes

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift are a close trio, so it only makes sense that the "Green Lantern" co-stars-turned-everyone's-favorite-Hollywood-couple have got to know many of the "Fortnight" singer's love interests over the years, from Joe Alwyn to Matty Healy and Tom Hiddleston. However, it's pretty clear they're team TayTay no matter what — and in the wake of Swift's breakups, they've always stuck by her side.

That Lively and Reynolds have taken Swift's side in breakups isn't exactly surprising. After all, their relationship goes way back, and they've certainly hinted at being incredibly close. For starters, there was Swift's 2021 Grammys acceptance speech for the album of the year, which saw her reveal that after Alwyn, who was her boyfriend at the time, the couple were always the next people she'd play new music for. Then, there was the time Reynolds joked about his and Lively's kids not knowing what their "aunt" did for a living. As he revealed in an episode of SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," until they'd made the connection about who she was, "They saw Taylor as just ... like, an aunt. Like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family."

In light of that, it makes sense that Lively and Reynolds don't stay particularly cozy with any of Swift's exes, even if they'd gotten close to the ex-partner in question.