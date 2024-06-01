Inside The Incredibly Lavish Lives Of Rose Hanbury's Children

Rose Hanbury and her husband David Rocksavage are pretty high up in the aristocracy, so it stands to reason that their children enjoy some serious perks. That said, it's not all stately homes and priceless artifacts. Au contraire, it seems as though the Cholmondeley children (say that three times, fast!) have a fairly down-to-earth lifestyle, too.

ICYMI, Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, through her marriage to the Marquess of Cholmondeley. That's pretty impressive in itself. While not a royal title, marquess is just one peerage below dukedom — the top spot. That means all three of the Cholmondeley children has a title. However, only the couple's eldest son, Alexander Hugh George Cholmondeley, stands to become the next marquess, so until then, he's an earl. As for his siblings, Alexander's younger twin is officially styled as Lord Oliver Timothy George Cholmondeley, and the youngest of the brood is Lady Iris Cholmondeley.

Titles are just part of what makes the Cholmondeley children's lives so lavish. From a sprawling home that's had Kate Moss gushing over it to the fact that they've been the subjects of award-nominated artwork, the three lead lives most could only dream of. Although, as Hanbury has noted in interviews, at the end of the day, they're still just kids.