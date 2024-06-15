Alabama Barker's Stunning Transformation

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is the latest in a legion of female musical progeny, ranging from legends like Roseanne Cash and Nancy Sinatra to one-hit wonders that include Kelly Osbourne and Moon Zappa. Time will tell where Alabama will sit on that celebrity spectrum, considering she has only released a handful of singles so far. Yet Barker is receiving far more attention, not as a musician, but as a social media influencer capturing images of her family, friends, and especially herself. It's been those selfies that circulate through the gossip pipeline and have the haters gleefully calling out the 18-year-old public figure by criticizing her provocative attire and body-shaming her physique.

It hasn't always been this way, though. As a youngster, Alabama and her siblings were afforded opulent lives from their dad's celebrity status, yet appeared outwardly normal. Years later, she impressed Blink-182 fans with signs of following in her famous dad's footsteps, but coming into her own the closer she gets to adulthood has hardly been a walk in the park, with detractors often attacking the young celebrity over her lifestyle choices.

"I'm not going to sit here & lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing," she said on Instagram (via E! Online). "It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!" Judgments from the outside world aside, there's no doubt Alabama has changed a lot since childhood, as demonstrated by her evolution over the years.