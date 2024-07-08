The Most Bizarre Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories Over The Years

Taylor Swift has the Wildest Dreams, but she also attracts some of the wildest conspiracy theories. As arguably the biggest living pop star, Swift's unprecedented success is the stuff of dreams. But with great fame comes even greater nonsense. Good thing she knows how to shake it off, right?

Since bursting onto the music scene, Swift has been the subject of theories ranging from amusing to utterly ridiculous. People say she insured her legs for $40 million, buys homes next to the men she dates, and even lacks a belly button. And those are just the tip of the iceberg. PR expert Ronn Torossian told Forbes that conspiracy theories are just part of being a public figure, especially for someone as iconic as Swift. "When access to someone that is globally successful is all-encompassing, the level of visibility inevitably attracts scrutiny and criticism," he explained.

Swift, however, has mastered the art of ignoring these rumors. In an interview with Vogue, she shared her foolproof strategy: doing nothing. "There are a lot of really easy ways to dispel rumors. If they say you are pregnant, all you have to do is continue to not be pregnant and not have a baby," she said. "If the rumor is that you have fake friendships, all you have to do is continue to be there for each other." Some theories, though, may be much harder to shake. Here are just a few of the most bizarre ones about the "Fortnight" singer.