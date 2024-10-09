Don Jr. Calls Out Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre For A Fashion Fail, But Has He Met His Fiancé?
Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump's eldest son and (presumably) third-favorite child, is many things — an entrepreneur, a former "The Apprentice" judge, JD Vance's biggest fanboy, and now, apparently, a member of the fashion police. In a move that shocked no one, Don Jr., who appears to have too much time on his hands, took to Instagram to criticize White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's outfit at a press briefing, as if his own fiancée — and even he himself — hasn't had a fair share of fashion missteps in the past.
Flaunting his unsolicited fashion policing, Don Jr. tried to stir controversy online by sharing a picture of Jean-Pierre clad in an oversized striped blazer with a purple shirt underneath, along with pictures of wrestler The Undertaker, Daffy Duck, and the Joker, all wearing similar outfits. "Thoughts? Comments?" he asked his 7.2 million followers, many of whom unsurprisingly took the bait. "Her outfit is a representation of the mess this administration brings to the table," one wrote, with another saying, "So we got a wrestler, a duck, and 2 clowns." Not everyone was here for Don Jr.'s fashion policing, though, with one commenting, "Thoughts? Your dad doesn't love you and your mom is a tax write off buried in a golf course."
Ironic much? For Don Jr., calling out fashion blunders is a bold move, especially when his own fiancée is notorious for committing multiple style slip-ups.
Don Jr. has not said one word about Guilfoyle's fashion fails
If Donald Trump Jr. is itching to critique more fashion faux pas, he might start with a mirror — or better yet, a glance across his dinner table. His very own fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has her own rich history of questionable style choices — from a fringe dress that was a poor attempt at Nashville chic to a skin-tight attire at speaking engagements that were anything but keynote-appropriate. Even at home, she apparently has a penchant for cooking dinner clad in a bodycon dress and heels – because, of course.
Despite these sartorial blunders, Don Jr. hasn't dared to roast Guilfoyle's fashion flubs on his Instagram. You won't find any posts comparing her to cartoon characters or celebs. Could this mean he's a fan of all her looks, or perhaps he simply doesn't care? After all, it's been a hot minute since Guilfoyle appeared on his socials amid rumors that there's trouble in their paradise. It won't even be a reach to assume that they do, given that they've yet to set a wedding date, and there are continuous rumors about Don Jr.'s possible infidelities.
Whatever the case, Karine Jean-Pierre seems to have the last laugh, with ABC News reporting that she's just bagged a promotion to White House senior adviser shortly after Don Jr. tried to drag her online. Meanwhile, sources insist all is well with Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, claiming they're laser-focused on Trump's presidential campaign. "They have a lot of travel together coming up for the campaign," an insider told News Nation. "This is nonsense." Sure, Jan!