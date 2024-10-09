Don Jr. Calls Out Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre For A Fashion Fail, But Has He Met His Fiancé?

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump's eldest son and (presumably) third-favorite child, is many things — an entrepreneur, a former "The Apprentice" judge, JD Vance's biggest fanboy, and now, apparently, a member of the fashion police. In a move that shocked no one, Don Jr., who appears to have too much time on his hands, took to Instagram to criticize White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's outfit at a press briefing, as if his own fiancée — and even he himself — hasn't had a fair share of fashion missteps in the past.

Flaunting his unsolicited fashion policing, Don Jr. tried to stir controversy online by sharing a picture of Jean-Pierre clad in an oversized striped blazer with a purple shirt underneath, along with pictures of wrestler The Undertaker, Daffy Duck, and the Joker, all wearing similar outfits. "Thoughts? Comments?" he asked his 7.2 million followers, many of whom unsurprisingly took the bait. "Her outfit is a representation of the mess this administration brings to the table," one wrote, with another saying, "So we got a wrestler, a duck, and 2 clowns." Not everyone was here for Don Jr.'s fashion policing, though, with one commenting, "Thoughts? Your dad doesn't love you and your mom is a tax write off buried in a golf course."

Ironic much? For Don Jr., calling out fashion blunders is a bold move, especially when his own fiancée is notorious for committing multiple style slip-ups.