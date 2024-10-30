Tragic Details About Gisele Bündchen
Model, actress, and even once-upon-a-time musician Gisele Bündchen has had many ups and downs in her life. From being emancipated from her family as a young teenager, to a triumphant modeling career, to horrifying panic attacks, the soon-to-be mother of three has overcome many struggles to get to where she is today. However, just because Bündchen outwardly exudes calm and often discusses holistic personal practices doesn't mean she hasn't been dealt a particularly bad hand.
Being thrust into the limelight at such a young age — Bündchen was only 14 when she left to go model — doesn't come with the necessary preparation to navigate the world. Living a life constantly on the go can bring its own set of problems to even the most well-adjusted person, especially if that person is a world-famous supermodel with a stunning career. There are plenty of tragic details about Gisele Bündchen to uncover, but here are some of the top ones.
Gisele Bündchen struggled with panic attacks and depression
Being thrust into the limelight at such a young age doesn't necessarily prepare anyone for what it actually takes to survive. Even though there are plenty of people out there willing to tell anyone and everyone that their 20s are supposed to be the best years of your life, more often than not, these years are full of turmoil and mistakes. Anyone with anxiety will tell you these choices can be haunting, no matter how big or small they are. And Gisele Bündchen definitely struggled with coping.
During an interview on "The View," Bündchen described her younger years as "[Some of] the worst times in my life." She was burning the candle at both ends, not taking care of her physical or mental health, and it was all catching up to her. Some dark times that seemed impossible to pull herself out of. Then, the Victoria's Secret model met her naturopath and carved out a different future for herself and her wellness. Through this connection, Bündchen able to share her knowledge of self-care with others by writing her cookbook "Nourish," which is full of easy ways to live a healthier lifestyle.
Gisele Bündchen is still hounded by the paparazzi
Even though Gisele Bündchen hasn't strutted the runway since 2015, that doesn't keep the paparazzi from pursuing her. In a video posted by Today, Bündchen was seen being pulled over by Miami-Dade police for breaking some traffic laws in an attempt to get away from photographers who wouldn't leave her alone. During her traffic stop, the supermodel appears to have a very understandable meltdown about it all.
In stunning bodycam footage of the event, Bündchen is seen explaining to a police officer that she was simply trying to maneuver away from an overly zealous paparazzo who she felt was taking things much too far. "Everywhere I go, I have these ... guys after me. Nothing protects me ... I just want to live my life," a teary-eyed Bündchen explained to the officer. The waterworks seemed to have done the trick, and she was let go with a simple warning. However, let this be an omen to the rest of us that with fame can come pressures that might be hard to shake.
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady was devastating
At the height of her modeling career, Gisele Bündchen dumped then-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio and started dating Tom Brady. The two got married shortly after, and Bündchen uprooted her livelihood to cater to Brady's career. Going from the highest-grossing model in the world to a wife and mother was quite a shift, but one Bündchen seemed to choose. She told Vanity Fair, "I just arrived [in Tampa] and that was my life." And even though the relationship lasted longer than most, it still came crumbling down in 2022 when the power couple finally split.
After the divorce between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady became official, Bündchen went through a genuine period of grief, mentioning it felt like "the death of my dream." Almost any breakup can feel like a death and a rebirth at the same time — gruesome and difficult. And for Bündchen, her divorce from Tom Brady was nothing short of the same. She went on to say, "It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" There will always be things even the most prepared and committed among us won't see coming.
After the divorce, Gisele Bündchen lost her mom
In a moment that must have felt like speaking something into existence — after saying that her divorce felt like a death, Gisele Bündchen lost her mom, Vânia Nonnenmacher, to cancer. By all accounts, it seems to have happened suddenly, with her mom being admitted to the hospital shortly before passing. In an interview with People at the time, Bündchen said, "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life ... I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."
In a raw and emotional Instagram post shortly after the death of Nonnenmacher, the supermodel didn't hold back with the loving words for her late mother. "I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace ... I will see you in my dreams. Love you."
Gisele Bündchen couldn't keep her relationship with Joaquim Valente a secret
Apparently, Gisele Bündchen went from white belt to purple belt in both jiu-jitsu and dating in under two years' time. After the disastrous split from Tom Brady, Bündchen took up many things, including a new sport. While it would be an incredibly remarkable feat for anyone to advance through the ranks of a new sport that quickly, it does make more sense when you learn that Bündchen has been dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. It never hurts to be the teacher's pet, we suppose. However, it seems Bündchen wanted to keep this news to herself for as long as possible, but once again, the universe had other plans.
Finally, in a ray of good news, Bündchen and Valente have announced that they're pregnant — well, Gisele is, anyway. And considering how shady Tom Brady has been about the news, it's clear why Bündchen wanted to keep some of it private. In an official statement to People, a representative for the expecting couple said, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family." This new baby will soon meet Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, the children Bündchen shares with Brady. Here's hoping all of them will continue to get spoiled and relish the good life.