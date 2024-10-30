Tragic Details About Gisele Bündchen

Being thrust into the limelight at such a young age doesn't necessarily prepare anyone for what it actually takes to survive. Even though there are plenty of people out there willing to tell anyone and everyone that their 20s are supposed to be the best years of your life, more often than not, these years are full of turmoil and mistakes. Anyone with anxiety will tell you these choices can be haunting, no matter how big or small they are. And Gisele Bündchen definitely struggled with coping.

During an interview on "The View," Bündchen described her younger years as "[Some of] the worst times in my life." She was burning the candle at both ends, not taking care of her physical or mental health, and it was all catching up to her. Some dark times that seemed impossible to pull herself out of. Then, the Victoria's Secret model met her naturopath and carved out a different future for herself and her wellness. Through this connection, Bündchen able to share her knowledge of self-care with others by writing her cookbook "Nourish," which is full of easy ways to live a healthier lifestyle.