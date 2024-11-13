Alina Habba Outfits That Just Didn't Work

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Alina Habba is generally immaculately put-together — and considering that she used to work in fashion, we're not surprised. However, everyone has their off days, and Habba is no exception to the rule. Especially, it should be said, when her desire to MAGA point (see what we did there?) trumps (we'll stop) her generally good eye.

Now that we've got all our MAGA puns out of the way, we'll get started on her over-the-top Madison Square Garden rally outfit. The look included a bold, sheer red lace top, complete with a matching red belt and red palazzo pants. She then topped it off with a sequined bomber jacket, which bore "MAGA" on the back, also in red. Individually, the outfit wasn't entirely bad (though we guess that depends on how you feel about MAGA merch). However, as an ensemble, it ended up looking incredibly messy. In fact, it kind of gave the impression that Habba got the jacket at the last minute, already had the rest of her outfit on, and decided to wear it as a gag.

Habba started off her speech at the rally by whipping the jacket off and placing it on the podium before quipping, "You see, I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hillary Clinton." Honestly, she triggered our eyes a little, too, but we doubt she'd be bothered by that.