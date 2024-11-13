Alina Habba Outfits That Just Didn't Work
Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Alina Habba is generally immaculately put-together — and considering that she used to work in fashion, we're not surprised. However, everyone has their off days, and Habba is no exception to the rule. Especially, it should be said, when her desire to MAGA point (see what we did there?) trumps (we'll stop) her generally good eye.
Now that we've got all our MAGA puns out of the way, we'll get started on her over-the-top Madison Square Garden rally outfit. The look included a bold, sheer red lace top, complete with a matching red belt and red palazzo pants. She then topped it off with a sequined bomber jacket, which bore "MAGA" on the back, also in red. Individually, the outfit wasn't entirely bad (though we guess that depends on how you feel about MAGA merch). However, as an ensemble, it ended up looking incredibly messy. In fact, it kind of gave the impression that Habba got the jacket at the last minute, already had the rest of her outfit on, and decided to wear it as a gag.
Habba started off her speech at the rally by whipping the jacket off and placing it on the podium before quipping, "You see, I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hillary Clinton." Honestly, she triggered our eyes a little, too, but we doubt she'd be bothered by that.
Alina's leather dress cheapened an otherwise chic look
Sticking with outfits that could have worked but ended up looking a little off, we bring you one of Alina Habba's outfits amid Donald Trump's fraud trial. In this particular ensemble, she opted for a black dress topped with a sleek boucle blazer, the buttons of which paired well with her gold chain necklace. On paper, it was a sleek combo. So, what went wrong? That'd be the fabric of the dress itself: leather (though, in fairness, it could have been pleather).
Whether leather or pleather, the black leather bodycon dress certainly read more cocktail party than courtroom attire. It also seriously cheapened what could have been a fabulous lewk — something that became even more pronounced when the light caught it from certain angles. The result was a bizarre ensemble that could easily be named one of the attorney's most tasteless outfits since she started working for Trump.
We'd give Habba the benefit of the doubt and say she probably planned on wearing another, more appropriate black dress and had to swap it out at the last minute. After all, she was so close. However, Habba has been seen in too many bizarre leather looks for us to believe in that theory.
Alina Habba's leather leggings were a strange choice
We weren't exaggerating when we said Alina Habba loves a leather look. Au contraire, years prior to the leather dress she wore to court, Donald Trump's attorney also chose a pair of leather leggings for a rally in 2022. And, as with the aforementioned dress, that ended up stopping the look from meeting its full potential.
We'll start from the top. As seen in a pic shared on her Instagram, Habba wore a black and white flannel shirt with what seemed to be suede camel-colored patches on the elbows and cuffs. She then paired that with over-the-knee boots in the same camel shade — and we'll be the first to admit that the details actually made for a very chic outfit. However, then she brought in the leather pants — and something tells us Sutton "Jealous-of-what-your-ugly-leather-pants" Stracke would have had some things to say.
To be clear, the shade of Habba's leggings (chocolate-brown with a purple undertone) could actually have worked as a nice contrast with the black, white and camel. The flannel with the leather isn't all that bad either and may even have looked a little luxe in person, so perhaps that's what Habba had been going for. Even so,
pairing leather pants directly with suede boots creates a messy look, and just seeing the two textures side by side is enough to give our hands that dry feeling.
One of Alina's leather numbers was downright inappropriate
Sticking with Alina Habba's love for leather, she opted for the fabric again at an October 2024 event held at a church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For the occasion, she picked a camel leather button-down minidress, complete with puffy sleeves, and finished off with some very high platform heels. All in all, the look itself wasn't terrible. However, the fact that the event she was at was held at a church meant that the leg-bearing outfit caused a stir.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one critic noted that her choice to wear a leather mini was more than a little inappropriate, considering where the talk was taking place. "I wish Alina wore something more modest being that the event was at a church," they wrote. Others shared the sentiment, and one even pointed out that regardless of the location, she was there on official business, and the dress didn't exactly reflect that.
As for her heels, while some chose to poke fun at Habba's platforms, we'll give her a little grace and say she was probably trying to span the height gap between her and Eric Trump. Though all five of Donald Trump's kids are pretty tall, Eric Trump comes in at a whopping 6 feet, 5 inches. Habba is said to be just under a foot shorter than him, so we're not surprised she picked her highest heels for an engagement alongside him.
Alina also wore a leather dress to Georgia
Another event, another leather look, it would seem. Bringing it to yet another of Alina Habba's leather outfits, in October 2024, she opted for a spin on the leather dress and boucle blazer combo she'd worn for her client's fraud trial. However, there were some improvements, and we've got to give credit where it's due.
For her Georgia rally, Habba chose an A-line camel leather dress, which was already a step up from the previous 'fit for the trial, which had been a bodycon style. What's more, if Habba were to wear the outfit for a lunch date or shopping excursion with her bestie Siggy Flicker, we may even be inclined to name it as one of her better style moments. That said, she wasn't out with friends but addressing a massive audience, and in footage of her walking to the podium, the outfit just didn't translate quite so well.
To borrow from the critic of her dress for the talk at Sheridan Church, it was an "Interesting" outfit for such an official event. Maybe we can rule out leather dresses at official events going forward?
Alina's dress for a premiere was pretty, but out of touch
Unfortunately, a bad leather look isn't the only thing that tripped up Alina Habba in the style department. On the contrary, she actually had some folks thinking she confused Mar-a-Lago for a night club when she wore a white spaghetti strap mini-dress for a movie premiere — and while we're of the mind that the dress was actually a pretty one and might even have been a hit for a different movie premiere, it was a strange choice for this particular event.
ICYMI, weeks before the 2024 election, MAGA-linked film "Line in the Sand" premiered at Mar-a-Lago. Habba was in attendance and wore a simple white mini-dress. No leather in sight, nothing too tight, and though the neckline was low, overall, it was a very demure pick. However, the whimsy of the dress didn't quite work with the themes of the film. That includes child detention camps, cartels, and border issues. Making matters worse, in a caption for one of her Instagram posts from the night, she actually described the subject of the film as "a humanitarian disaster." The dress may have been very demure and very cutesy, but it didn't exactly align with such dark content.
All the same, given just how odd some of Habba's picks have been, her dress for the premiere is definitely a less serious offender. We're just impressed she didn't pick the style in leather or top it off with some MAGA merch.