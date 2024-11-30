The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of New Girl

"New Girl" fans, it's time to accept it: Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson aren't together IRL. Neither are Hannah Simone and Max Greenfield, nor are Lamorne Morris and Nasim Pedrad. However, if it's any consolation, sometimes the actors from the beloved show do share snippets of their real-life partners — and as it turns out, some of their relationships seem just as fun as those on the show.

We'll start with the star herself, Jessica Day (ahem, Deschanel). As it turns out, the "Elf" star went through a number of relationship status changes while filming "New Girl." When the show first started in 2011, she was married to Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie fame. However, that December, she filed for divorce. According to court docs, they had separated that October — one month after "New Girl" aired for the very first time. Deschanel went on to marry a second time during her "New Girl" tenure, tying the knot with Jacob Pechenik in 2015. They ended up parting ways in 2019, the year after the show's final season.

Today, Deschanel is with HGTV star Jonathan Scott. Memorably, Deschanel and Scott met while shooting a 2019 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," and since becoming an item, they've never shied away from gushing over their feelings for each other. Such was the case when they opened up about Jonathan's 2023 proposal in Edinburgh. Jonathan also has a great relationship with Deschanel's kids. Plus, unfortunately for anyone expecting family drama, Scott and Pechenik get along great and regularly spend time together with the kids. We love to see it!