J. Lo Sports Racy Outfit After Ben Affleck Hangs With Jennifer Garner On Thanksgiving

Every revenge body needs a revenge outfit, and J. Lo decided to go with a scandalous sheer top for her most recent public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The revealing dinner attire has many wondering if the choice was in response to her ex spending Thanksgiving with her fellow former Affleck wife, Jennifer Garner. According to Page Six, Affleck and Garner spent three days together, not just playing mom and dad to their three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — but also volunteering in Downtown Los Angeles to help feed the homeless. Let's hope Lopez doesn't read Page Six, because a source gave Garner (the other Jen) quite the compliment, saying, "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her ... They have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."

But while Affleck and Garner chose to stay home for the holidays, according to the Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted wearing her photo-ready outfit at Cipriani, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, choosing the company of her manager, Benny Medina, and friends for a post-Thanksgiving outing. She paired the silver top with a chocolate leather midi skirt, matching knee-high boots, and a leather bag. Whether it was in response to Affleck or not, it was quintessentially J. Lo to hit Beverly Hills with a head-turning outfit while the rest of us were still in a food coma on our couches.