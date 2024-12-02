J. Lo Sports Racy Outfit After Ben Affleck Hangs With Jennifer Garner On Thanksgiving
Every revenge body needs a revenge outfit, and J. Lo decided to go with a scandalous sheer top for her most recent public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The revealing dinner attire has many wondering if the choice was in response to her ex spending Thanksgiving with her fellow former Affleck wife, Jennifer Garner. According to Page Six, Affleck and Garner spent three days together, not just playing mom and dad to their three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — but also volunteering in Downtown Los Angeles to help feed the homeless. Let's hope Lopez doesn't read Page Six, because a source gave Garner (the other Jen) quite the compliment, saying, "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her ... They have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."
But while Affleck and Garner chose to stay home for the holidays, according to the Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted wearing her photo-ready outfit at Cipriani, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, choosing the company of her manager, Benny Medina, and friends for a post-Thanksgiving outing. She paired the silver top with a chocolate leather midi skirt, matching knee-high boots, and a leather bag. Whether it was in response to Affleck or not, it was quintessentially J. Lo to hit Beverly Hills with a head-turning outfit while the rest of us were still in a food coma on our couches.
The many ups and downs of J .Lo and Affleck post-divorce
As for J. Lo, it appears that she is flourishing as a newly single woman. Stepping out in a sheer top is just the most recent diva behavior that she has exhibited in the months since her divorce from Ben Affleck. Not only has Jennifer Lopez rolled out her mini-skirt era of scandalous outfits, but there was also the inclusion of the song "Rebound" in her most recent album, "This Is Me ... Now," though she has been coy about the song's exact meaning. And she's even rumored to be in some kind of secret romance with one of her bodyguards. But sometimes even J. Lo can fly too close to the sun, as evidenced by this revenge outfit completely missing the mark.
Meanwhile, if rumors are to be believed, the singer's ex may have really needed the holiday break. From speculations about Affleck's vanishing hairline to Lopez's own reported belief that he is in the middle of a mid-life crisis to his rumored scathing comment that he would only next date someone who is "sober or in recovery," maybe some time with his and Garner's kids is just what the doctor ordered. Either way, this double-Jen and Affleck relationship triangle continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.