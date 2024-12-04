Tragic Details That Have Come Out About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is officially over the Pitt part of her name — and honestly, who can blame her? After turning 18 in May 2024, Shiloh wasted no time filing to drop "Pitt" entirely, choosing to go by Shiloh Jolie moving forward. But while the name change raised eyebrows, the backstory is even messier — and more tragic.
By the time the news broke in August, fans were blindsided, especially since Shiloh had previously been painted as being on Team Brad during his drawn-out divorce from Angelina Jolie. So, what changed? A psychologist told Nicki Swift that Shiloh likely put herself first and made the move to prioritize her own peace of mind, distancing herself from the Pitt name to dodge family drama and escape endless media scrutiny. She was reportedly so determined to cut ties that she shelled out for her own lawyer. And Brad, of course, didn't take it well. "He's [Brad's] aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source told People. "The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them."
Shiloh's life is mostly a mystery, except for her love of dance and the unfortunate role of being stuck in the middle of her parents' never-ending divorce drama. As the child of two Hollywood heavyweights, the spotlight hasn't exactly been kind — we've seen more headlines about the drama around her than anything about her own story. That drama, as we all know, includes her broken relationship with Brad and the "painful" chain of events that pushed her to ditch his name for good.
She has a strained relationship with her dad
It's hard to watch how Shiloh Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt has done a complete 180. Fans probably still remember the media frenzy when she was born, with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt raising millions for charity by sharing her first photo as their first biological child. But that picture-perfect moment feels like ancient history now. After Angelina and Brad called it quits, things clearly changed — and it seems the Jolie-Pitt kids, Shiloh included, know far more than they let on. Case in point: during their messy 2021 custody battle, when Shiloh was just 14, Brad reportedly pulled out all the stops to keep her from testifying. "She [used to be] very close with Brad and his family, but that relationship [changed] in recent years," a source dished to Us Weekly. Why did he stop her from speaking? That's still unclear, but if true, it pokes holes in claims that Shiloh was one of the few kids still in Brad's corner.
Plus, her legal name change to Shiloh Jolie — the first among her siblings to take that step — says more than any public statement ever could. And it doesn't seem like Angelina is meddling, either. In fact, she appears to be leaving the door open for the kids to stay connected with Brad's family. "Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents," an insider shared with People. "The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas."
Was Shiloh involved in Brad's alleged abuse?
What's even more shocking is that Shiloh Jolie reportedly wanted to drop the Pitt name years before she could legally make it official. According to the Daily Mail, her decision stemmed from Brad Pitt blocking her from testifying in their contentious custody battle. A source claimed the name change was tied to "the [alleged] abuse history" involving Brad and "the violation of Shiloh's victim's rights." This heavily implies that Shiloh may have been directly involved in the infamous 2016 plane incident — the reported breaking point in Brad and Angelina Jolie's marriage. "The name change goes back to the custody battle, and Shiloh's belief that her rights as a victim were violated," the insider explained. "Shiloh believed she had the right, as a victim of crime, to testify — and was prevented from doing so."
The plane incident, according to Angelina, marked the first time the children became direct targets of Brad's alleged behavior. "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," Angelina's legal team wrote in court filings, per USA Today.
For Brad, the heartbreak of losing his relationship with Shiloh — and the rest of his kids — cuts deep. "After years of legal battles, Brad still isn't ready to give up on his children," a source told Us Weekly. "But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.