Tragic Details That Have Come Out About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is officially over the Pitt part of her name — and honestly, who can blame her? After turning 18 in May 2024, Shiloh wasted no time filing to drop "Pitt" entirely, choosing to go by Shiloh Jolie moving forward. But while the name change raised eyebrows, the backstory is even messier — and more tragic.

By the time the news broke in August, fans were blindsided, especially since Shiloh had previously been painted as being on Team Brad during his drawn-out divorce from Angelina Jolie. So, what changed? A psychologist told Nicki Swift that Shiloh likely put herself first and made the move to prioritize her own peace of mind, distancing herself from the Pitt name to dodge family drama and escape endless media scrutiny. She was reportedly so determined to cut ties that she shelled out for her own lawyer. And Brad, of course, didn't take it well. "He's [Brad's] aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source told People. "The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them."

Shiloh's life is mostly a mystery, except for her love of dance and the unfortunate role of being stuck in the middle of her parents' never-ending divorce drama. As the child of two Hollywood heavyweights, the spotlight hasn't exactly been kind — we've seen more headlines about the drama around her than anything about her own story. That drama, as we all know, includes her broken relationship with Brad and the "painful" chain of events that pushed her to ditch his name for good.