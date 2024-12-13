Don Jr.'s Mistress Bettina Anderson Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Snaps
After a not-so-secret make out sesh in September 2024, model Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. have continued to fuel the flames of a rumored affair. Ever since that fabled dinner date, Anderson and Don Jr. have been torturing Don Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle with public appearances together. Anderson, being the ever-aloof social media whiz, has kept things classy while providing just enough breadcrumbs to keep us going (don't even get us started on those birthday posts Anderson made to soft launch her romance with Don Jr.). But with her face and name being in the tabloids more often, a trip down memory lane was in order.
In recently surfaced throwback photos from 2009, Anderson is seen attending New York Fashion Week in true Millennial style. Too many bracelets? Check. Unnecessary hair accessory? Check. Most notable, however, is how drastic Anderson's transformation has been since 2009. Now boasting possible lip filler, a mysteriously thinner nose, and much fuller brows, Anderson is looking ready to fall into a long list of GOP stars who've gone overboard with plastic surgery. But possible procedures are the least of the rumors swirling around Anderson and Don Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. seems really ready to move on with Bettina Anderson
The strange behavior between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on election night 2024 seemed to confirm the rumors that the two have split. Considering that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. got together when he was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, it would appear that Don Jr. has a routine he likes to follow for dating new people: jump ship while attached to someone else. For her part, Bettina Anderson doesn't seem to mind. Between the PDA pictures of Anderson and Don Jr. and murmurs that the wedding between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle has secretly been called off, Anderson is nestling her way into the Trump circle just fine.
With president-elect Donald Trump appointing Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, Don Jr. might be playing his cards right to swap one woman out for the other. For her part, Guilfoyle is remaining squarely in la la land when it comes to the rumors that Don Jr. has moved on from her. Hopefully she can eat, pray, love her way through the Mediterranean and find a partner not involved in politics for once.