Don Jr.'s Mistress Bettina Anderson Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Snaps

After a not-so-secret make out sesh in September 2024, model Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. have continued to fuel the flames of a rumored affair. Ever since that fabled dinner date, Anderson and Don Jr. have been torturing Don Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle with public appearances together. Anderson, being the ever-aloof social media whiz, has kept things classy while providing just enough breadcrumbs to keep us going (don't even get us started on those birthday posts Anderson made to soft launch her romance with Don Jr.). But with her face and name being in the tabloids more often, a trip down memory lane was in order.

In recently surfaced throwback photos from 2009, Anderson is seen attending New York Fashion Week in true Millennial style. Too many bracelets? Check. Unnecessary hair accessory? Check. Most notable, however, is how drastic Anderson's transformation has been since 2009. Now boasting possible lip filler, a mysteriously thinner nose, and much fuller brows, Anderson is looking ready to fall into a long list of GOP stars who've gone overboard with plastic surgery. But possible procedures are the least of the rumors swirling around Anderson and Don Jr.