Celebs Who Had Disgusting On-Set Habits

Some of Hollywood's biggest names have found that when you're fabulously wealthy with box office appeal, grossing out your coworkers probably won't hinder your career — no matter how pungent you smell or how inappropriately you dispose of certain bodily fluids. Perhaps many celebrities' disgusting habits go unchecked because others around them are reluctant to make a fuss for fear of bruising the wrong ego. However, there's no shortage of stories about stars with hygiene issues and other unpleasant tendencies have circulated over the years.

Often, celebrities have their co-stars to thank for spilling the beans about their ickiest idiosyncrasies. Even when they leave their gross behavior at home, they can't always keep their dirty secrets hidden forever, as was the case when Ben Affleck outed Matt Damon for being a slob back when the "Good Will Hunting" collaborators were roomies. Spouses can blab about off-putting practices, too. Hopefully, Orlando Bloom's habit that Katy Perry can't stand is one he didn't bring to work with him — if so, Legolas was leaving a trail of used floss for the Nazgûl to follow.

Unfortunately, other actors don't clean up their act when it's time to start filming. Be forewarned: some of the on-set body emissions and other offenses to the senses below are pretty revolting.