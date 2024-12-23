The Obvious Red Flags RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines' Marriage Won't Last

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. don't exactly scream "couple goals," but somehow, they've been making it work since 2014. On the surface, they appear to have it all figured out. But scratch a little deeper, and their marriage is practically filled to the brim with weird things and red flags.

If you ask the couple themselves, though, they'd tell you that everything is fine and dandy. Hines once told Us Weekly the secret to their supposed long-lasting love is their ability to stay grounded amid all the chaos. "There's, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment,'" she said. Still, one has to wonder if she's just deflecting, considering that RFK Jr. has been accused of having an inappropriate "personal relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, and according to Mediaite, there's chatter that he's cheated on Hines with several other women. Yikes!

And that's just the beginning. As if cheating weren't enough, there are plenty more red flags where those came from. Let's unpack the rest, shall we? Let's see if they are bound to be another Kennedy marriage that's doomed to fall apart.