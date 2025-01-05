Celebs Who Can't Stand Seth Rogen

Emma Watson only had a few deliriously absurd scenes to share with Seth Rogen in "This Is The End," but Rogen's raunchy post-apocalyptic comedy still managed to rub Watson the wrong way. In an interview with GQ, it was revealed that Watson stormed off set in protest of a scene involving Danny McBride portraying a cannibal who kept Channing Tatum on a leash as a leather-thong-wearing human pet. Rogen said of the incident, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was." Rogen alluded to her returning to finish the scene after making some alterations, adding, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."

But Rogen must have realized that not everyone is as into S&M as he later set the record straight with a public apology posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did." He then attempted to mend the bridge, saying, "I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it." Apparently, a representative for Watson declined to comment on Rogen's remarks, offering a silence that feels deafening.