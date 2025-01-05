Celebs Who Can't Stand Seth Rogen
Who would have predicted that a pudgy, foul-mouthed, ultra-stoner would take Hollywood by storm and become one of its most prominent celebrities? Somehow, that's exactly what Seth Rogen has done, carving a comedy career that has taken us from his screen debut in "Freaks and Geeks" to his Judd Apatow era of "The 40-Year Old Virgin" and "Superbad," to his voiceover work in "Sausage Party" and now "Mufasa," to becoming an award-winning actor who can do more than just make us laugh in dramatic roles like "50/50" and "The Fabelmans."
Love him or hate him, the always-working Rogen has become a bona fide star. And there is no better evidence of becoming a big deal in Hollywood than having Tom Cruise try and recruit you to join Scientology. However, given his long career, Rogen has also had plenty of time to make some enemies, even taking on the Oscars by asking why anyone should even care about them. He has rankled plenty of fellow celebs on set and off as the vocal comedian seems to have no problem saying exactly how he feels. From co-stars to collaborators, Rogen has a list of Hollywood elites who can't stand him.
Katherine Heigl took issue with Knocked Up
"Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl wasn't laughing despite the critical and commercial success of her pivot to comedy after co-starring with Seth Rogen in "Knocked Up." Heigl spoke to Vanity Fair in 2008 after its release and got real about the film, calling it "a little bit sexist" before elaborating and saying, "It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a b**ch; why is she being such a killjoy?" The comments launched a feud, with Rogen speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, in 2009, who remarked on her also criticizing the "Grey's Anatomy" staff, saying, "I gotta say it's not like we're the only people she said some bat s**t crazy things about. That's kind of her bag now."
According to Us Weekly, Heigl later stopped by Stern's show and said that she ran into Rogen at a restaurant after they said what they said, and he still seemed upset. Rogen then returned to Stern to give his side of the story in 2016 when he had some perspective, saying, "I was having a really good time, and then when I heard afterward that she didn't like it, that she seemed to not like the process, and she didn't like the end product either. I think when that happens — also your trust feels somewhat betrayed." Despite Heigl telling "Today" that their feud got her blacklisted from Hollywood, the beef seems to be squashed.
Emma Watson was put 'in an uncomfortable position'
Emma Watson only had a few deliriously absurd scenes to share with Seth Rogen in "This Is The End," but Rogen's raunchy post-apocalyptic comedy still managed to rub Watson the wrong way. In an interview with GQ, it was revealed that Watson stormed off set in protest of a scene involving Danny McBride portraying a cannibal who kept Channing Tatum on a leash as a leather-thong-wearing human pet. Rogen said of the incident, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was." Rogen alluded to her returning to finish the scene after making some alterations, adding, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."
But Rogen must have realized that not everyone is as into S&M as he later set the record straight with a public apology posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a sh***y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did." He then attempted to mend the bridge, saying, "I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it." Apparently, a representative for Watson declined to comment on Rogen's remarks, offering a silence that feels deafening.
Megan Fox rejected Seth Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen made a lot of assumptions about personal space when he attempted to kiss Megan Fox when the two both appeared on a late-night show, setting up an incredibly awkward moment for television audiences. On a 2007 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Rogen told Jimmy Kimmel that Fox was nervous about her appearing on her first talk show, and with the two booked on the same show, she had asked Rogen to share the guest couch with her. Rogen reminded Kimmel that "often the male guest takes it upon himself to plant a small kiss on the cheek of the female guest as they come out." He then outlined his plan, saying, "I thought to myself, 'When in my life will I ever get to kiss this woman? Now's my chance!'" (via Us Weekly).
But Fox didn't let her first talk show appearance get in the way of setting personal boundaries as Rogen recounted to Kimmel how his plan failed. "So I tried to do it, and to my memory, she physically stopped me from doing it and basically rejected me on television." Unlike Rogen's previous issues with female celebrities, he would go on to star alongside Fox in the James Franco-directed "Zeroville" in 2019, though it is not her favorite movie she's done.
Nicolas Cage didn't see eye-to-eye on a role
According to Seth Rogen's memoir, "Yearbook," when Seth Rogen was looking for a villain for his 2011 film "The Green Hornet," he got more than he asked for from cinema legend Nicolas Cage. Rogen recounted the story on "The Howard Stern Show," where he said that Cage had prepared a character that was a "white Bahamian man," which didn't exactly jive with Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg's idea. To Rogen's dismay, Cage then launched into an unscripted monologue to convince them, with Rogen recalling, "Literally within 60 seconds, we were all seated at the house as he stands in front of us reciting a monologue, talking in a Jamaican accent." Afterward, Rogen had to let the "Moonstruck" star down gently, giving some tough notes saying, "It was OK. Cool. Thanks. We should talk about it. That's not how we pictured the character." Cage was apparently upset by the reaction. "We all [sat] down for dinner, and almost right away, he just gets up and leaves," he dished.
Apparently, the grudge deepened after former Rogen collaborator James Franco starred as a suspiciously white Bahamian gangster in "Spring Breakers." So when Rogen was set to produce a different movie that Cage was set to star in — Cage wanted to know if Rogen had given his character away. Cage asked Rogen right away on a phone call, "Did you tell James about that meeting we had? The Jamaican meeting?" Despite Rogen's shock that Cage had put the two things together, Cage apparently didn't believe Rogen's denial that he had not given Franco one of his beloved character creations. And like others on this list, while Rogen said he would love to work with Cage in the future, the two have yet to cross paths since then.
Seth Rogen and beef with Justin Bieber
Seth Rogen did not mince words about Justin Bieber when he appeared in 2014 on his favorite show to air grievances, "The Howard Stern Show," and proudly said that he "tweeted that Justin Bieber is a piece of s**t." He doubled down and said, "He's a good example of someone who you meet who you think you're gonna hate, and then you get to hate him as much as you could." The truth behind Rogen's feud with Bieber? It all started backstage at a German talk show when Rogen was told Bieber wanted to meet him. But when they finally connected, Bieber acted like Rogen had eagerly set up the meeting himself. Needless to say, Rogen was less than thrilled. Despite Rogen's harsh words about the popstar, Bieber took to X to offer a more humble response, posting, "Seth Rogan sorry I didn't bow down when I asked 2 meet u was probably a bit shy and didn't want to be over the top but still. love ur movies."
Whether it was an earnest response or a canny bit of shade to take the moral high ground, Rogen later appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and apologized for his curse-laden hot take on Bieber, declaring, "It's all my fault. It's all just because I decided to be mean one day for no reason." After Rogen had repented, Beiber even surprised him by coming out from backstage to hug it out, proving once again that it's always a choice to kill someone with kindness. It marks a rare instance where a celeb who can't stand Rogen has changed from foe to friend.