The Most Revealing Outfits Sofia Vergara Has Worn
Model and actor Sofia Vergara waltzed her way into major fame by starring as the sultry Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family." Using her amazing features and dazzling personality, Vergara has been able to solidify her spot in the zeitgeist even after the sitcom eventually ended. Whether it's stealing the show on "America's Got Talent" or helping her nepo baby son, Manolo Vergara, fend off any rivals, Vergara is constantly putting her best face forward. However, some of the looks Vergara has flaunted in the past have definitely pushed the limits.
Since getting her start as a model and Univision co-host back in the 1990s, Vergara has undergone quite the transformation. But one thing that's stayed the same is her love for lounging around in skimpy swimwear and a penchant for revealing outfits. Aging with grace, Vergara rightfully should be proud to show off all her amazing curves. Not all of her looks have hit the mark, however, and some might have even gone too far. Here's a peek at some of the more sultry outfits Vergara has worn over the years.
Sofia Vergara took it all off for her Women's Health Cover
Sofia Vergara broke the internet when she posed nude for the cover of Women's Health magazine in 2017. Besides the fact it was the first "Naked Issue" for the mag, it also marked an era of Vergara returning to rocking nude looks onscreen. Not only did she grace the cover in the buff; she also took it all off to film a scene in the movie "Bent" that same year. Notably, Vergara was an easy breezy 45 years old when the cover was produced. "Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body," she mentioned in regards to posing for the issue. However, not everyone shared her same body-positive sentiment.
Among the outpouring of support (and cat-call style comments) swirling around the Women's Health cover, there were some pernicious negative comments. In between someone posting an emoji with heart eyes and another commenting, "Best cover everrrr!" there was one message that simply read, "Offensive." Another critic went on a whole tirade. "Wait, what? I'm so disappointed by this cover. ... I purchased a Women's Health subscription not playboy!" they wrote. Whatever the haters wanted from Vergara, they most likely didn't get it, as she has continued to pose in scandalous outfits — and loves to toss some racy throwback photos up on her Instagram account as often as possible.
Sofia Vergara keeps things spicy with throwback photos
Whereas the Women's Health magazine cover was a nude first for the publication, it was not Sofia Vergara's first time taking it all off — or, most of it off — for a photo. One of the many untold truths of Vergara is that the modeling career that helped her get her start in Hollywood often involved some scandalous photo shoots. Seen below posing in a rope mesh dress, this 2000s version of Vergara is decidedly topless underneath it and "smizing" for the camera.
Between the year 1999 and the early 2000s is when Vergara really shot to fame. Snagging her first big-time small screen role on "Baywatch" in 1999, Vergara then proved she was more than a pretty face by showing off her comedic chops in the 2004 film "Soul Plane." From there, she was able to successfully get enough credits under her belt to enter the mainstream as Gloria in "Modern Family." However, her modeling days never seem to have worn off, as Vergara certainly has a penchant for posing in swimsuits.
Sofia Vergara stuns in a Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit
In May of 2022, Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to post one of her favorite things: herself in a swimsuit, soaking up the sun. The caption read, "Finally the weekend!!" followed by a hashtag letting her followers know she was getting ready for summer. Not for nothing, 2022 was a big year for Vergara — she turned 50 and continued to turn heads with her immaculate camera angle skills.
When she turned the big five-oh in July of that year, Vergara's then-husband Joe Manganiello took to social media to shower her in praise. According to People, the "True Blood" star wrote a tribute in both English and Spanish, saying, "¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! I love you so much." The couple would go on to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary a few months later, however, they were destined for rocky times ahead. By the end of the year, it was clear there were signs that Manganiello and Vergara's relationship wouldn't last. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Manganiello offered up a recap of 2022, including a mention of "ups and downs" and no mention of his then-wife. However, other things were on the horizon for Vergara.
Sofia Vergara shows off her design collection for Walmart
Back in 2019, Sofia Vergara was able to snag a lucrative contract with major retailer Walmart. Her first pieces for the brand were a size-inclusive fall collection full of denim. From there, she was able to flesh out her personal line beyond just jeans and into swimwear and bodywear. Seen below striking a pose in October of 2023, Vergara was caught crowdsourcing from her Instagram followers by asking, "Which color is your favorite?" while posing in several different iterations of the bodysuit for her collection.
Taking what could have been a devastating year and spinning it around, Vergara was possibly using heartbreak to motivate her to show off what her ex-husband would be missing out on. Earlier in the year, Joe Manganiello had filed for divorce from the "Modern Family" alum, however, Vergara said she couldn't complain about the split and took every opportunity to prove it. Besides, there's nothing that boosts the ego better than having a brand deal that allows you to explore your design prowess while also giving you a great excuse to pose in a skimpy outfit.
Sofia Vergara loves a see-through moment
In September 2024, Sofia Vergara was living her best single life and romping around Paris with some fashionable friends. Seen above in an Instagram post posing alongside Fajer Fahad, the founder of Beauline Beauty, Vergara is once again strutting her stuff in a scandalous outfit. Wearing a see-through lace top with a black bra underneath, the "America's Got Talent" judge is possibly proving why some AGT fans can't stand her. Making Fahad appear overdressed, Vergara is incredibly underdressed.
Not only is her top barely there, but the pants Vergara chose to go with it leave much to be desired. Trying to mix boudoir and streetwear, the bottom half of Vergara's outfit is a pair of sweatpants. However, now that Vergara has fully transformed herself for her role as Griselda Blanco for the Netflix drama "Griselda," her style could be shifting. In an interview with People, Vergara mentioned she wanted to move away from any previous roles to fully embody the matriarch of the cocaine black market. "I had to change the way I walked [and] I talked. I didn't want it to look like Gloria Pritchett with a fake nose. I wanted the people to forget about Gloria — that was the main thing."
With this transformation under her belt, the world is Vergara's oyster for whatever she wants to do next. She's proven she can tackle modeling, comedy, and dramatic roles — all while looking exceptionally attractive.