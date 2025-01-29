The Tragedy Of Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Gets Sadder And Sadder

The following article includes mention of domestic abuse allegations.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's relationship was bizarre to many, and for some, there were obvious red flags that it would never last. Looking back on everything that happened, it was also downright sad, with both parties making horrific allegations against one another.

First, let's review a brief rehash of their relationship because, as we said, there were a number of strange details way before the divorce. ICYMI, the way Billy Ray and Firerose met was pretty shady. As Firerose shared in a joint appearance with Billy Ray on "Live with Kelly and Mark," they met on the set of "Hannah Montana." Cue a gasp from the audience, though it bears to mention that she didn't actually say they were a couple at that point. More than a year later, Billy Ray told People that it was only after they'd worked together on music that they'd started seeing one another romantically. According to his timeline of events, they became friends after that initial meeting and stayed in touch. "She's the real deal," he said. Firerose also became his shoulder to cry on during the pandemic and his divorce from Tish Cyrus ... and then they started dating. However, in the wake of their split, Firerose told another story.

Speaking to Page Six, Firerose claimed that she and Billy Ray had started dating prior to the release of their song "A New Day" in 2021. Making things more scandalous, she also told the outlet that he'd told her during those early days that he and Tish were in the process of getting a divorce, which she later realized wasn't the case when Tish filed in 2022. "I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man, but he was such a great manipulator," she said. In a word: yikes.