Tragic Details About Aaron Rodgers' Life

Aaron Rodgers has had a strained relationship with his parents for decades. He has revealed in interviews that their familial discord started when the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was in high school, citing Ed and Darla Rodgers' stringent religious beliefs as a major catalyst for their distance. Those beliefs made their way into their parenting, according to Rodgers, and any love he received would be based on merit. "If you don't believe you deserve that love, it's hard for you to give it, and it's sure as hell hard for you to receive it," he shared in his Netflix documentary..

The estrangement began long before Rodgers' NFL days, and the quarterback claims that the issues between him and his parents ultimately caused him to have to learn how to be a parent to himself. "I think for me, I just wanted to hear, 'I'm proud of you,'" he continued in the documentary.