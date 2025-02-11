The Tragedy Of Diddy's Late Ex Kim Porter Is So Sad

Note: This article includes a discussion of domestic abuse allegations.

While some aspects of Kim Porter's life were certainly on the glamorous side, that's not to say she didn't endure a lot of hardship prior to her tragic death at the age of just 47. On the contrary, the late model went through a lot of heartache — and on some occasions, she was pretty vocal about it.

We'll start with perhaps the most obvious (and certainly most publicized) sad detail of Porter's life. That would be, her on-and-off dynamic with the now-disgraced Diddy. Porter had been dating the rapper for three years and was pregnant with their first child together at the time of their first split — a split brought on by Diddy's very public relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Speaking to Essence in 2007 about the situation, Porter revealed that she'd heard about it from a friend first, and then the media storm began. Understandably, she told the outlet that she'd felt humiliated. However, what made things worse for her was the amount of pity she got. "Everywhere I went, people were asking, 'Are you okay?' I just hated that," she recounted.

Even with Diddy in another relationship, Porter shared that he continued to be present in her life, and not by her choice. In fact, she told Essence, "He was very, very intrusive." That's a detail Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal has addressed as well. Speaking on "The Art of Dialogue" in 2023, Deal claimed that there would be times he'd drop Lopez off at home, and immediately start calling Porter, trying to find out where she was. That wasn't all, though: Deal also alleged that Diddy would arrive at her house with a team of bodyguards whenever she had a potential new fling, and make advances knowing they'd be too scared to do anything about it. "He made it very uncomfortable for that person," Deal said.