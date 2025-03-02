Tragic Details About Celine Dion's Youngest Sons Nelson And Eddy

Celine Dion may be one of the biggest stars on the planet, but what many people don't realize is that she's also a mom of three — including twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil. And unlike some celebrity kids who practically have "nepo baby" stamped on their foreheads and bask in the spotlight, these two (along with Dion's fan-favorite oldest son, René-Charles Angélil) have kept a much lower profile. Sure, growing up as Celine Dion's kids comes with plenty of privilege, but that doesn't mean their lives have been all glitz and glamour.

Dion takes immense pride in being a mother to her sons, even giving the twins meaningful names — Nelson, after Nelson Mandela, and Eddy, after French composer Eddy Marnay, who produced many of her albums. "They have very different personalities but both of them love to wake up first thing in the morning and go to their closet and decide what they will wear," she said of the two in an interview with the Daily Mail. And while she seldom posts about them on social media, when she does, she makes it count. "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," Dion wrote on Instagram on their 10th birthday in 2020 (via ABC News). "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."

But despite their charmed upbringing, Dion's rarely-seen twin sons (who look so grown up now) have faced their fair share of heartbreak. Here's a look at the toughest moments in Nelson and Eddy's young lives — plus exclusive insights from an expert on how they're coping.