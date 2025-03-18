The Weird Question About Barron Trump Everyone Is Dying To Know
For someone who's been in the public eye since birth, we know surprisingly little about Barron Trump — aside from his exceptionally tall height and the way he immediately becomes the tallest person in any room he walks into. But beyond that? Not much. Most of what we do know comes from his parents: his devoted mom, Melania Trump, and his, err, selectively affectionate dad, Donald Trump, who might just be a little jealous of his own son. Barron seems determined to avoid the spotlight, but there's one burning question we still need answered: Can the kid even drive?
If you ask his parents, they'll tell you he's basically the second coming of perfection. Donald labeled him "very smart," "very nice," and a "good student" on the "PBD Podcast," while Melania wrote in her memoir that her golden boy "possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence." And they're not the only ones hyping him up. Insiders claim Barron is quite the heartthrob — despite his dad announcing to the world that he doesn't have a girlfriend (the Trump family just can't stay quiet about his dating life). "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Meanwhile, his tailor Nathan Pearce told Women's Wear Daily that Barron is "super-bright" and "fascinating to talk to," adding that he's way ahead of his years in knowledge and history.
Great, so he's tall, smart, and supposedly irresistible. But what we really need to know is: Can he drive? Does he even have a license? Or is he just gliding through life in the back of a chauffeured SUV, towering over the rest of us?
Unfortunate news — there's no confirmed evidence regarding whether Barron holds a license
As of now, we have zero clue whether Barron Trump has a driver's license, and honestly, we may never know unless we catch him behind the wheel. What we do know is that as a kid, he was gifted his own mini Mercedes to zoom around Trump Tower in — where he reportedly had an entire floor to himself — much to Melania's mild irritation. We're not sure if he's upgraded to a full-sized Benz now, but with a family fortune in the hundreds of millions, it'd be more surprising if he didn't have a fleet of luxury cars at his disposal. His dad's garage, after all, is reportedly stocked with Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris.
That said, does he even need to drive? Not really. Whether or not Barron has a driver's license is kind of irrelevant because he doesn't need one. The guy basically has his own mini motorcade thanks to the Secret Service, who tail Barron 24/7. Whenever he bothers showing up on campus at NYU, reports say he rolls up with an entourage of five different SUVs. He technically has more cars at his beck and call than most people will ever own in their lifetime. Not that he's going places all that often — by all accounts, he seems like a homebody whose main form of socializing is gaming. In fact, there a few signs that Barron is a pretty serious gamer.
So, can Barron drive? Who knows — and at this point, who cares? With a personal fleet of SUVs and the Secret Service as his built-in chauffeurs, he's probably never had to worry about a parking spot in his life.