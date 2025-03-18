The Weird Question About Barron Trump Everyone Is Dying To Know

For someone who's been in the public eye since birth, we know surprisingly little about Barron Trump — aside from his exceptionally tall height and the way he immediately becomes the tallest person in any room he walks into. But beyond that? Not much. Most of what we do know comes from his parents: his devoted mom, Melania Trump, and his, err, selectively affectionate dad, Donald Trump, who might just be a little jealous of his own son. Barron seems determined to avoid the spotlight, but there's one burning question we still need answered: Can the kid even drive?

If you ask his parents, they'll tell you he's basically the second coming of perfection. Donald labeled him "very smart," "very nice," and a "good student" on the "PBD Podcast," while Melania wrote in her memoir that her golden boy "possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence." And they're not the only ones hyping him up. Insiders claim Barron is quite the heartthrob — despite his dad announcing to the world that he doesn't have a girlfriend (the Trump family just can't stay quiet about his dating life). "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," a source told People. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Meanwhile, his tailor Nathan Pearce told Women's Wear Daily that Barron is "super-bright" and "fascinating to talk to," adding that he's way ahead of his years in knowledge and history.

Great, so he's tall, smart, and supposedly irresistible. But what we really need to know is: Can he drive? Does he even have a license? Or is he just gliding through life in the back of a chauffeured SUV, towering over the rest of us?