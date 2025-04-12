We've Already Lost Too Many CW Stars
This article includes mentions of suicide.
Celebrity deaths can leave a profound impact on the public. Whether they touched their fans through music, film, television, or sports, the loss of a beloved star not only makes us question our own mortality but it marks the sorrowful end of an era for all who loved them. To the world, these larger-than-life figures become more than just their work — they embody cultural ideals and expectations and push conversation. Their constant and impactful presence can make them feel like an old friend, and their deaths can bring a sense of collective grief for famous and non-famous people alike.
In recent years, many CW stars have died suddenly and tragically. While each death has been devastating, the losses have sparked conversations about their legacy and prompted mourners to revisit and honor their work. Stars like Shannen Doherty, Erica Ash, and Luke Perry not only left their mark on the network but also left behind a legacy that continues to shape the culture.
Let's commemorate some CW stars who were gone too soon.
Michelle Trachtenberg was a TV teen legend with roles on Gossip Girl and Buffy
Michelle Trachtenberg was an American actress best known for her popular roles in teen film and television. Trachtenberg began acting at just 3 years old and immediately captured audiences' attention with her talent, charm, and cuteness. As a child, she appeared in over 100 commercials, helping her gain attention in Hollywood. Soon, she would land her breakthrough role in the Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete & Pete." Trachtenberg would then go on to star in "Harriet the Spy" as the titular role and in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Dawn Summers, Buffy's younger sister.
Throughout her 20-year-long career, Trachtenberg would star in numerous memorable projects such as Disney's "Ice Princess", "Euro Trip", a 2003 remake of "Sixteen Candles", and of course, "Gossip Girl," where her role as Georgina Sparks solidified her status as teen-drama royalty. In the years before her death, the NYC native had begun to step away from the spotlight but remained active on social media. Despite claiming to be "happy and healthy," fans became concerned with changes in her appearance. A source close to the star tells US Magazine that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant in the months before her death and had recently spent some time in the hospital. Still, no one expected her abrupt death on February 26th, 2025. That morning, Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her NYC apartment. Her cause of death was ruled "undetermined" after her family refused an autopsy. She was just 39 years old.
Luke Perry stole our hearts on Riverdale
Luke Perry burst onto the scene in the early 1990s as Dylan McKay on the hit TV show "Beverly Hills, 90210". As the gang's cunning and attractive bad boy, Perry became a fan favorite and helped the show rake in millions of viewers every week. But, becoming a teen idol was not as instantaneous as it seemed: before landing his breakout role, Perry was rejected at over 250 auditions. Finally, in the 80s, he landed small roles in "Loving" and ten episodes of "Another World."
With his newfound status as a heartthrob, Perry was flooded with opportunities. In 1992, while still starring on "90210", Perry performed in the film version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." That same year, he also starred in "Terminal Bliss" in the lead role. Though Perry would temporarily leave "90210" in 1995, he would return three years later to finish out the show's run until 2000. Later in his career, Perry played small guest roles on shows like "The Simpsons," and "Criminal Minds." In 2017, Perry made his comeback to teen television with his role as Fred Andrews, Archie's father, on CW's "Riverdale." Once again, Perry's character would become a fan favorite, thanks to his memorable performance. Sadly, this would be one of Perry's last roles. On February 27th, 2019, Perry was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. He passed away five days later, surrounded by family, on March 4th, 2019.
Francisco San Martin had a brief stint on Jane The Virgin
Francisco San Martin was best known for playing Dario Hernandez on the popular daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives." San Martin also appeared in "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Mateo. After a six-month stint on "Days," San Martin's character Dario Hernandez was moved to Argentina for a job promotion. Upon the character's return to the US, San Martin was replaced by Jordi Vilasuso. Still, San Martin's performance as the charming petty thief left an impact and opened the door for more opportunities.
In 2017, the budding actor was cast in a recurring role on the hit CW show "Jane The Virgin" alongside Gina Rodriguez and Jenna Ortega as young Jane. Throughout seasons 3 and 4, San Martin played Fabian Regalo del Cielo, a sexy telenovela actor who lands a role beside Jane's father, Rogelio. Initially a huge fan of Rogelio, Fabian causes his fair share of telenovela drama by having a fling with Jane and attempting to punch his idol in the face. Eventually, after just seven episodes, he was written off, but his dramatics, comedic timing, and mischievous nature made his character quite memorable.
Sadly, on January 16th, 2025, San Martin was found deceased in his Los Angeles home. While an official cause of death is yet to be determined, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office believes that San Martin died by suicide.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org.
South African star Charlbi Dean was on the rise
South African actress Charlbi Dean began her career as a model at age 12. In 2010, she made her acting debut in the film "Spud" alongside Troye Sivan and returned for the 2013 sequel. One of Dean's most memorable roles was playing "Syonide," a highly skilled assassin on the DC Comics series "Black Lightning" on The CW. The young actor's talent was highly praised, and her career seemed promising.
Dean's big break came when she was cast in Ruben Ostlund's dark comedic hit, "Triangle of Sadness." As Yaya, a beautiful and ditzy influencer, invited on a luxury cruise, Dean showcased her acting chops in a way the industry hadn't seen before. The film was very well received, earning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.
On August 29th, 2022, in the midst of the festival circuit, Dean suddenly died at a New York City hospital. Though her initial cause of death was deemed "sudden illness," a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that she died of bacterial sepsis, via People. The sepsis "was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)" as a result of "remote blunt trauma to her torso," the spokesperson revealed. Her career, though relatively short, showed great potential and her death at just 32, shocked the industry.
All American paid tribute to Kamar de los Reyes
Kamar de los Reyes was best known for his role as Antonio Vega on the long-running ABC soap opera "One Life to Live." De los Reyes, who was married to "The Fosters" actress Sherri Saum, played the handsome detective from 1995 to 1998 and again from 2000 to 2009. His dramatic and romantic storylines made him a fan favorite for many years. Before "One Life to Live," the actor starred in a 1994 theatrical production of "Blade to the Heat," and a contemporary remake of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." His performance was highly acclaimed in both productions, paving the way for his success in future projects like "Love & Suicide," "Sleepy Hollow," and "The Rookie."
The Puerto Rican native sadly passed away from cancer on December 24th, 2023. He was 56 years old. At the time of his death, de los Reyes was portraying Coach Montes, a football coach, on the CW show "All American." The show wrapped up the character's storyline by having him take a job with the NFL. In his final episode, Coach Montes speaks to wide receiver Asher Adams (played by Cody Christian) on the phone for the last time before an "in loving memory" tribute card for de los Reyes appeared on the screen.
Posthumously, de los Reyes appeared in "Daredevil: Born Again" as White Tiger. The second episode was fully dedicated to commemorating the actor, while his character was praised as a hero.
Paul Teal was fiercely loved by the One Tree Hill cast
Paul Teal was best known for portraying Josh Avery on the CW's "One Tree Hill." From there, he played recurring roles on shows like "Dynasty," "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," and "Outer Banks," where he met his fiancée, Emilia Torello.
Teal died at the age of 35, seven months after being diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. "He was the most talented man I've ever met," his fiancée told TMZ. Before his death, Teal filmed his role as Pastor Pete on "The Hunting Wives" alongside Torello but tragically passed before the show's 2025 premiere.
Since his sudden passing, many of Teal's former co-stars, including several "OTH" alumni, have publicly expressed their grief. Their touching tributes highlight just how talented and fondly remembered Teal truly was. "Sending love and prayers to @paulteal family and friends," Jana Kramer, who played Paul's onscreen girlfriend, wrote in an Instagram Story (via E! Online). "He was always so kind and was so fun to work alongside. OTH family, wrap his family and friends in prayers please," she urged.
Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott, also shared her condolences. "I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I'd get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star," Lenz lamented. "With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part." Teal is remembered fondly by fans and the industry alike.
Sarah Danser suffered a fatal car crash
Sarah Danser was a frequent competitor on the Discovery Channel's reality TV show "Naked and Afraid." The show – which may or may not be fake — challenges contestants to survive in extreme conditions without any food, clothes, or water for an extended period of time. Danser first appeared on the show in 2015, where she survived a difficult challenge in the rainy jungles of the Philippines. Danser's survival abilities and calm resilience impressed producers and viewers alike, making her a standout contestant. Danser also participated in the show's spin-off, "Naked and Afraid XL."
After "Naked and Afraid," Danser continued to build a career in the survivalist community. As a master scuba diver, boat captain, survivalist, and self-described "pirate" (via Hawaii News Now), she was willing to take on any challenge. She frequently documented her adventures on her Instagram page, taking her followers along for the ride. Before her untimely death, Danser showcased her survival expertise one last time on the CW's reality competition show, "Fight to Survive."
On October 22nd, 2024, Danser suffered a fatal crash in Hawaii. After colliding with another car, her vehicle lost control, and she was hospitalized in critical condition. A few days later, Danser succumbed to her injuries. She was just 34 years old. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, Honolulu police told Hawaii News Now. The expert survivalist, who beat breast cancer twice, is remembered fondly by her family and fellow adrenaline junkies.
Comedian Erica Ash leaves behind a colorful legacy
Actor and comedian Erica Ash began her acting career with sketch comedy and theatre. Thanks to her charisma and impeccable comedic timing, she immediately found success. While Ash played Gazelle on Broadway's "The Lion King," she also understudied the role of Shirley in "Baby It's You!" for several years. At the same time, she juggled "The Big Gay Sketch Show" for two seasons. Once filming wrapped, Ash was promptly booked for the final season of Fox's "Mad TV."
From 2013 to 2016, Ash appeared in Kevin Hart's reality spoof show, "Real Husbands of Hollywood." In 2019, she joined the cast of "Legacies," the second spin-off of the popular CW supernatural series, "The Vampire Diaries." While Ash only appears in four episodes as Veronica Greasley, her small role captivated audiences and moved the plot forward. Following this appearance, Ash lent her talent to many shows, such as "Bless the Harts" (where she voiced Julie Vous Coucher), "Survivor's Remorse," and "Family Reunion."
On July 28th, 2024, at age 46, Ash passed away after a long battle with cancer. "Ms. Erica Ash was a boundlessly talented actress whose range was superlative," Professor Rel Dowdell of Hampton University told Deadline. "Being a graduate of prestigious institution Emory University, she could have had many prosperous career options to choose from in life, but she definitely chose the right one in being a standout and very conscious actress who touched many lives with her work." Ash's final acting credit was an episode of NBC sitcom "Extended Family."
Charmed's Shannen Doherty fought a long battle with cancer
Shannen Doherty was a beloved actor, producer, and television director. Her 40-year-long career would begin when she was cast as Jenny Wilder on "Little House on the Prairie" at just 11 years old. This role, along with producer Michael Landon's mentorship, ignited her fierce love for acting.
Similar to Luke Perry, Doherty found her big break on Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210" where she played the rebellious and idealistic Brenda Walsh. Though her character became extremely popular, Doherty's time on "90210" was marred by behind-the-scenes drama. The star's reported bad behavior gained her a reputation for being difficult to work with and eventually led to her departure from the series. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the last time Doherty was accused of bad behavior. After her departure, Doherty landed the role of Prue on the CW's supernatural hit, "Charmed," where her performance majorly contributed to the show's success. But, just three seasons in, Doherty's character was killed off amid rumors of conflict with her co-stars and the production team.
Despite the ups and downs of her career, Doherty's star power never waned. After "Charmed," she remained in the spotlight, making the occasional guest appearance and even writing a book in 2010, "A Hard-Earned Guide to Living Life with Style and (the Right) Attitude." In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doherty fought the disease on and off for years before eventually announcing her terminal diagnosis. Sadly, on July 13th, 2024, Doherty lost her battle. She was just 53 years old.