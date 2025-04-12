We've Already Lost Too Many CW Stars

This article includes mentions of suicide.

Celebrity deaths can leave a profound impact on the public. Whether they touched their fans through music, film, television, or sports, the loss of a beloved star not only makes us question our own mortality but it marks the sorrowful end of an era for all who loved them. To the world, these larger-than-life figures become more than just their work — they embody cultural ideals and expectations and push conversation. Their constant and impactful presence can make them feel like an old friend, and their deaths can bring a sense of collective grief for famous and non-famous people alike.

Advertisement

In recent years, many CW stars have died suddenly and tragically. While each death has been devastating, the losses have sparked conversations about their legacy and prompted mourners to revisit and honor their work. Stars like Shannen Doherty, Erica Ash, and Luke Perry not only left their mark on the network but also left behind a legacy that continues to shape the culture.

Let's commemorate some CW stars who were gone too soon.