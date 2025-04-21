Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Pre-MAGA Have Us Missing Her Old Face

Remember when? It's no secret that Kimberly Guilfoyle has dramatically changed over the years. From her career to her taste in men to her ever-changing appearance, she is in a constant state of metamorphosis. Alas, it appears that change isn't always a good thing — at least not when it comes to Guilfoyle's ever-evolving looks.

One pre-MAGA photo, in particular, has us all reminiscing about Guilfoyle from past years and pining for her old face. In the photo, taken at a collaboration event for MAC Cosmetics and Alice + Olivia in 2010, Guillfoyle looks bright-eyed and bushy tailed, with bouncy hair to boot — a far cry from the cakey eye makeup, bad cosmetic work, obvious fake tan, and dark hair extensions that stick out like a sore thumb that we've grown accustomed to her sporting in the years after she entered the Trumps' orbit.