Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Pre-MAGA Have Us Missing Her Old Face
Remember when? It's no secret that Kimberly Guilfoyle has dramatically changed over the years. From her career to her taste in men to her ever-changing appearance, she is in a constant state of metamorphosis. Alas, it appears that change isn't always a good thing — at least not when it comes to Guilfoyle's ever-evolving looks.
One pre-MAGA photo, in particular, has us all reminiscing about Guilfoyle from past years and pining for her old face. In the photo, taken at a collaboration event for MAC Cosmetics and Alice + Olivia in 2010, Guillfoyle looks bright-eyed and bushy tailed, with bouncy hair to boot — a far cry from the cakey eye makeup, bad cosmetic work, obvious fake tan, and dark hair extensions that stick out like a sore thumb that we've grown accustomed to her sporting in the years after she entered the Trumps' orbit.
Kimberly Guilfoyle got a new face and new friends
New face, new friends, who dis?! Sadly, it appears Kimberly Guilfoyle's friendship with Ainsley Earhardt also went the way of her old, fresh-faced appearance. The story goes that Guilfoyle and Earhardt became fast gal pals while working together at Fox News, leaning on each other for support and being each other's biggest cheerleaders. "So proud of my friend Ainsley Earhardt on her Metropolitan Magazine cover!" Guilfoyle gushed in a 2017 Facebook post along with a photo of herself with Fox News' Sean Hannity and Earhardt.
It's rumored, however, that Earhardt fell out with Guilfoyle after her Fox News exit. As you may recall, The New Yorker published a piece claiming that Guilfoyle was forced out of Fox News due to workplace sexual misconduct. It's entirely possible that getting ousted from her career and losing a beloved friendship all in one fell swoop contributed to Guilfoyle's harsher-looking appearance. The world may never know.