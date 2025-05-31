The Tragedy Of Naomi Biden Gets Sadder & Sadder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In some ways, Naomi Biden has lived a charmed life. There was her lavish White House wedding to Peter Neal, for one — and her Instagram is full of jealousy-inducing snaps (hi, ski trips and Italian vacays). However, she's also faced some not-so-great moments over the years. Between her uncle's passing, her parents' divorce and the scandalous affair that led up to it, her dad's legal woes, and having to defend her grandfather in the wake of a damning book, let's get into it.

We'll start with Beau Biden's death. Naomi has typically not spoken about her late uncle or his passing publicly, though it has been hinted that they were close. As seen in the wedding video Naomi posted to her Instagram, her sister Finnegan Biden's voice broke as she mentioned Beau in her reception speech. "I'm not going to say any more because I'll cry — but Uncle Beau would have been so proud of you," she said.

As for Naomi herself, like we said, she hasn't spoken much about her uncle's decline. However, she did open up about witnessing how much it affected her dad in a post to X back in 2020. "When my uncle got sick, my dad never missed a single doctor's appointment or chemo treatment. When he got sicker, my dad lived out of a suitcase and slept in the chair next to his hospital bed for two months. He held his hand as he lost his brother and a big piece of himself too," she wrote. A heartbreaking situation to witness, let alone be a part of.

