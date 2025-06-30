Barron Trump & Caitlin Clark Rumors Have Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Another glaringly obvious reason the Barron Trump–Caitlin Clark rumors couldn't possibly be true is their considerable age gap. At 19, Barron is significantly younger than the WNBA sensation, who is 23, giving them a nearly five-year age difference. Aside from their age, and the fact that Clark is spoken for, she's also made it clear she's no fan of Barron's father by "liking" Taylor Swift's post endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

As for Barron, word on the street is that he's also found someone special at NYU. Earlier, matchmaker Susan Trombetti discussed Barron's prospects of finding love on campus in an exclusive Nicki Swift interview. She said, "I think the chances of him finding someone special to date are very good. He is in college after all, and that's your best dating pool." Perhaps it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine him dating a fellow nepo baby like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise. "Suri Cruise could be a good fit. She knows how to live in the limelight and keep everything on the down low," Trombetti stressed. Like Barron, "She is the child of two celebs, so she knows a thing or two about staying out of the gossip rags."

Another potential match is Violet Affleck, the daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. "Think of Kate Middleton at school dating William: she was discreet and never uttered a word. He needs someone like that which is hard to come by and rare," added the expert.