Barron Trump & Caitlin Clark Rumors Have Everyone Asking The Same Thing
In a twist no one saw coming, Barron Trump's relationship status has caused quite a stir following bizarre claims he's dating WNBA rising star Caitlin Clark. In truth, the Indiana Fever point guard has been in a relationship with boyfriend Connor McCaffery since 2023, but that hasn't stopped the chatter from gaining steam and spreading like wildfire on social media. "Hold the front door. Just saw a post saying Barron is crushing on Caitlin Clark. Say it ain't so," one X user said. Many doubted the authenticity of the rumors, while others found it — interesting. "Is Caitlin Clark really dating Barron Trump!? Their kids will be 7 foot 6 real estate moguls that play basketball," another X user remarked.
It begs the question: exactly what is the height gap between the basketball prodigy and Barron, anyway? We know that the son of Donald Trump has already surpassed both of his parents' heights, standing well over 6 feet tall by the time he was 12. In fact, his impressive growth spurt has sports fans asking whether Barron might have a future in the NBA (though, according to his father, Barron is more of a soccer guy). As of this writing, the 19-year-old reportedly stands somewhere between 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 9 inches, as reported by Fox 5 News. Meanwhile, Clark is 6 feet tall, making her considerably taller than most women but still significantly shorter than Barron.
The Barron-Caitlin dating rumors could never be true for obvious reasons
Another glaringly obvious reason the Barron Trump–Caitlin Clark rumors couldn't possibly be true is their considerable age gap. At 19, Barron is significantly younger than the WNBA sensation, who is 23, giving them a nearly five-year age difference. Aside from their age, and the fact that Clark is spoken for, she's also made it clear she's no fan of Barron's father by "liking" Taylor Swift's post endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
As for Barron, word on the street is that he's also found someone special at NYU. Earlier, matchmaker Susan Trombetti discussed Barron's prospects of finding love on campus in an exclusive Nicki Swift interview. She said, "I think the chances of him finding someone special to date are very good. He is in college after all, and that's your best dating pool." Perhaps it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine him dating a fellow nepo baby like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise. "Suri Cruise could be a good fit. She knows how to live in the limelight and keep everything on the down low," Trombetti stressed. Like Barron, "She is the child of two celebs, so she knows a thing or two about staying out of the gossip rags."
Another potential match is Violet Affleck, the daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. "Think of Kate Middleton at school dating William: she was discreet and never uttered a word. He needs someone like that which is hard to come by and rare," added the expert.