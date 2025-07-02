Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Outfit Is Ready For Doing Shots Not Signing Laws

They say dress for the job you want, not the job you have. If that's true, then Lauren Boebert really wants to be a professional clubgoer instead of a U.S. Representative. On the latest episode of "Why Did a Politician Wear That?" the mother of four sons walked through the U.S. Capitol wearing a highly inappropriate (for work) black dress. The outfit had a mini swoop neck/low-cut combo going on which showed off Boebert's bust. It's a tacky choice to wear for most jobs, but it's especially outrageous to wear when you work for the federal government. It's giving real "ma'am, this is a Wendy's" energy.

Maybe she has a date with rumored beau Kid Rock later that evening, but she should have worn something more appropriate for her high-profile job, and packed the little black number to change into after work.

This outfit is even more racy than the risky mini dress Boebert wore back in May. The pink outfit, which may have been her attempt at Barbiecore (look out, Karoline Leavitt!), didn't land the way Boebert probably thought it would. The dress was skin-tight and showed off a whole lot of leg. Not the best workplace attire for a congresswoman.