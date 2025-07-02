Lauren Boebert's Tasteless Outfit Is Ready For Doing Shots Not Signing Laws
They say dress for the job you want, not the job you have. If that's true, then Lauren Boebert really wants to be a professional clubgoer instead of a U.S. Representative. On the latest episode of "Why Did a Politician Wear That?" the mother of four sons walked through the U.S. Capitol wearing a highly inappropriate (for work) black dress. The outfit had a mini swoop neck/low-cut combo going on which showed off Boebert's bust. It's a tacky choice to wear for most jobs, but it's especially outrageous to wear when you work for the federal government. It's giving real "ma'am, this is a Wendy's" energy.
Maybe she has a date with rumored beau Kid Rock later that evening, but she should have worn something more appropriate for her high-profile job, and packed the little black number to change into after work.
This outfit is even more racy than the risky mini dress Boebert wore back in May. The pink outfit, which may have been her attempt at Barbiecore (look out, Karoline Leavitt!), didn't land the way Boebert probably thought it would. The dress was skin-tight and showed off a whole lot of leg. Not the best workplace attire for a congresswoman.
Lauren Boebert is the queen of inappropriate outfits
Lauren Boebert's rotating stock of inappropriate outfits only keeps growing. For starters, she attended President Donald Trump's inauguration back in January in a tight red dress that brought all the va-va-voom and caused quite a stir. She easily stuck out at the event, but not in a good way. While everyone else was dressed more conservatively (pun unintended) for Trump's big day, Boebert decided to shake things up and go out big.
Shortly after Trump was sworn in as POTUS for his second term, Boebert attended a work meeting but confused it for the nightclub. She rocked a royal blue skirt that was on the shorter side, along with sheer stockings. Neither of those items scream "professional government employee." One person on Instagram commented: "Dress like you're at work instead of heading to the bar. So inappropriate down right, classless."
Of course, who could forget the infamous "Let's Go, Brandon" dress Boebert wore in a photo with Trump. "It's not a phrase, it's a movement!" she captioned the pic on Instagram. Professionalism? Boebert's never heard of it.