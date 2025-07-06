The Tragedy Of Malia Obama Gets Sadder & Sadder

Malia Obama was propelled to household name status in 2008 when her father became the president of the United States, but things haven't always been smooth sailing for the former first daughter. In fact, from her pre-teen years to her professional life, Malia has faced a ton of hurdles over the years — some of which have even prompted her to make big changes.

We'll start with those pre-teen years. Malia was just 10 when she moved into the White House, and at first, she was spared from too much media attention. Sadly, though, that changed in 2010. Just over a month shy of her 12th birthday, Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter found herself on the receiving end of a very disturbing bit by shady former Fox News anchor Glenn Beck. For context, Beck had been responding to a comment Barack had made in a speech about the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The comment? "I'm shaving, and Malia knocks on my bathroom door and she peeks in her head and she says, 'Did you plug the hole yet, daddy?'" (via CBS News). Cue, Beck's ire. He not only impersonated Malia's voice in an exceptionally creepy and infantilized way, but he also directly attacked both her and her sister. "That's the level of their education, that they're coming to 'Daddy' and saying, 'Daddy, did you plug the hole yet?'" he ranted, chuckling at what he clearly believed to be peak comedy. Beck also made quips about Malia asking her father if he hated Black people.

Understandably, Beck got a ton of backlash, and he ended up apologizing, claiming that he was trying to criticize Barack for including the comment about her in his speech. "It was a stupid mistake and I apologize and as a dad I should have known better," he said (via Inside Edition). Well, yes.