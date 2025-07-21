The Weirdest Things About Kate Middleton's Brother James

Of all the Middletons, Kate Middleton's brother James seems the most comfortable sharing details about his private life. While Kate's online presence is restricted to her role as Princess of Wales, James has a pretty active Instagram page where he shares a good bit about his life. He has also penned guest essays for different publications and given plenty of interviews. Their sister, Pippa Middleton, and parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, on the other hand, have largely shied away from all that.

Through that exposure, James has shown his weird side. One thing that is clear from his socials is that James loves his dogs. While many of us are animal lovers, he takes his passion a bit too far. In January 2023, he lost his beloved black cocker spaniel, Ella, which is understandably a tragic event in James' life. However, his display of affection for her can be over the top. Want an example? He has a tiny portrait of her that he carries with him everywhere.

In May 2023, Ella even accompanied him to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. "Ella still comes with me everywhere I go... even to the coronation. Very proud day to be British. God Save the King," he captioned an Instagram post featuring the artwork. But his declarations of love for Ella aren't the only way he has shown his quirky side. From celebrating the queen on his wedding anniversary to talking about his sister when no other Middleton does, James can be a bit weird at times.