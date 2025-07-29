The Chicago Med And PD Co-Stars Who Dated In Real Life
Co-stars dating is a tale as old as time, and given just how much time the "One Chicago" casts spend together, it only makes sense that during the franchise's years-long run, there have been a number of showmances. So, without further ado, let's take a look at who's dated who.
We'll start with a relationship that probably wouldn't be considered a "showmance." After all, Colin Donnell (who played Dr. Connor Rhodes in the show's first few seasons) was already in a relationship with Patti Murin (who played Dr. Nina Shore) before they became co-stars. In fact, Murin and Donnell's love story began before "Chicago Med" even premiered in 2015. The couple first met through a mutual friend at some point in the early aughts, then started casually dating when they worked together in "Love's Labour's Lost" on Broadway in 2013. A year later, the couple did a joint interview with Playbill, with Murin quipping, "It was like one of those surprise things — and now we live together and have a dog!" The couple tied the knot in 2015.
As for their time on "Chicago Med," as fans of the show will likely know, they were never on-screen love interests. That's been the case outside of "Chicago Med," too. Granted, speaking to People in 2021, Donnell explained that they certainly weren't expecting to be paired up every time they worked together. In the same interview, Murin noted that while they enjoyed collaborating, sometimes not being each other's on-screen flame was for the best, particularly after they became parents. "Honestly, it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it's either he's working or I'm working. So it's sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we're not spending 24/7 together constantly," she said. Fair enough!
Jesse Lee Soffer dated Sophia Bush
Switching gears from "Chicago Med" to "Chicago P.D." (and to a couple who did play on-screen lovers), next up are Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush (#Linstead stans WYA?). Bush and Soffer were first romantically linked in 2014, when a source told E! News that the "John Tucker Must Die" alum had a new leading man IRL. "Sophia met her new beau Jesse on the set of 'Chicago P.D.' ... They've been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close friends knew," they told the outlet. TBD if said source remained a close friend after confirming the relationship to the press, but we digress. Just under a year after that, an insider told Just Jared that they were a couple no more — but that things were far from acrimonious on-set. "Sophia and Jesse just didn't work out. ... They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They're still friends though!" the insider claimed.
Though some reports claimed the exes were walking hand-in-hand the next year, prompting some to question if they were back "on," they ultimately didn't go the distance. True to what was said about them remaining on friendly terms, though, they continued to work together — and no, their split didn't have anything to do with Bush's decision to quit "Chicago P.D."
Since exiting the show, Bush went on to have a few serious relationships, marrying Grant Hughes in 2022, then moving on with soccer star Ashlyn Harris a few months after their 2023 divorce. As for Soffer, he's gone on to have a slew of relationships, himself, and yes, they've included showmances.
Jesse Lee Soffer dated Torrey DeVitto for a few months
A few years after his split from Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer began dating another colleague from the "One Chicago" universe: "Chicago Med" star Torrey DeVitto. Unlike Bush, though, DeVitto's character never dated Soffer's. Au contraire, many will remember DeVitto's character was linked to Soffer's on-screen brother.
As for Soffer and DeVitto dating in real life, their relationship was confirmed in late August 2018 when an insider gushed to Us Weekly over them being a great match. At the time, the co-stars weren't exactly keeping a low profile, sharing snaps of a trip they'd taken to Scotland together (and yes, there were heart emojis). A few weeks later, Soffer shared his first comments on the relationship with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, "It's awesome." Not long after that, DeVitto spoke about it to Us Weekly, herself. "It's really great. ... Everything's going so well. I'm really happy, happiest I've ever been," she said. The actor also shared one of the things she loved about their pairing: "We're both equal parts homebodies."
Sadly, things didn't work out long-term, and in spring 2019, a source told Us Weekly they'd gone their separate ways. According to the insider, they had been together for eight months when they broke up. As with his previous showmance, Soffer stayed amicable with DeVitto. The year after their split, DeVitto confirmed that she was dating Will Estes. After that, she had a nearly two-year relationship with David Ross. She's since married Jared LaPine, whom she shares a daughter with. Soffer, meanwhile, seems to have been attached to yet another "One Chicago" star.
Some believe Jesse is dating Tracy Spiridakos (but they haven't confirmed)
We'll start with a disclaimer, because neither Jesse Lee Soffer nor Tracy Spiridakos has confirmed that they're an item. That said, they haven't denied it, either.
While for a long time it seemed the truth about Soffer and Spiridakos's relationship was that they were really good friends, things changed in early 2024, when the New York Post revealed that a source had offered them some very intriguing tea. That is, not only were the former "Chicago P.D." stars an item, but they actually had been for several years. At the time, the outlet didn't reveal just how many years they'd been together, and noted that they'd contacted both actors' camps without hearing back. Considering Spiridakos is known to prefer keeping her love life to her chest, we aren't shocked that there was no reply. That said, we wouldn't take their silence on the matter as a sign that they aren't together. After all, both have shared snaps together on the 'gram — and while they haven't exactly been PDA-filled, travelling the world together kind of seems like a confirmation in itself. True to form, though, when they have posted pics of each other in Japan, the Czech Republic, or Italy, they're usually a few snaps into a photo dump. Soft-launching, but make it global and also featuring two very famous faces.
Of course, not all the pics have been that subtle. Case in point, Soffer's Instagram post in honor of Spiridakos' birthday in February 2025. "A very happy birthday to this cute one," he captioned the snap, adding a heart emoji. Hey, they might not be doing interviews about their relationship, but it certainly seems as though they're smitten, and we couldn't be happier for the "Chicago P.D." alums.