The Chicago Med And PD Co-Stars Who Dated In Real Life

Co-stars dating is a tale as old as time, and given just how much time the "One Chicago" casts spend together, it only makes sense that during the franchise's years-long run, there have been a number of showmances. So, without further ado, let's take a look at who's dated who.

We'll start with a relationship that probably wouldn't be considered a "showmance." After all, Colin Donnell (who played Dr. Connor Rhodes in the show's first few seasons) was already in a relationship with Patti Murin (who played Dr. Nina Shore) before they became co-stars. In fact, Murin and Donnell's love story began before "Chicago Med" even premiered in 2015. The couple first met through a mutual friend at some point in the early aughts, then started casually dating when they worked together in "Love's Labour's Lost" on Broadway in 2013. A year later, the couple did a joint interview with Playbill, with Murin quipping, "It was like one of those surprise things — and now we live together and have a dog!" The couple tied the knot in 2015.

As for their time on "Chicago Med," as fans of the show will likely know, they were never on-screen love interests. That's been the case outside of "Chicago Med," too. Granted, speaking to People in 2021, Donnell explained that they certainly weren't expecting to be paired up every time they worked together. In the same interview, Murin noted that while they enjoyed collaborating, sometimes not being each other's on-screen flame was for the best, particularly after they became parents. "Honestly, it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it's either he's working or I'm working. So it's sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we're not spending 24/7 together constantly," she said. Fair enough!