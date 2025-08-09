Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Breaks Hearts With Raw Tribute To His Brother Brandon Blackstock
Shelby Blackstock has posted a heartbreaking tribute to Brandon Blackstock, who died of cancer at age 48. "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," Shelby captioned an August 8 carousel of pics on Instagram. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed," Shelby continued, reflecting on their unique relationship and special times. He said he believes his half-brother will always be there looking over him, before quipping that Brandon will have to endure watching him ace everything, all while "looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process." Shelby's raw eulogy follows an outpouring of grief from friends and family over his tragic passing.
Kelly Clarkson verified the devastating rumor about her ex-husband's illness just one day before his death. She explained to fans that she'd been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be there for him and their two children, River and Remington Blackstock, as their father's health further declined.
Clarkson admitted in March 2024 that her and Brandon's messy divorce had negatively impacted their kids. The warring parents engaged in a knock-down, drag-out custody battle following Clarkson's divorce filing in June 2020 that resulted in a costly settlement for the singer. However, despite her being open about the challenges of co-parenting with Brandon, both remained dedicated to their son and daughter.
Kelly Clarkson respected Brandon Blackstock's privacy
Rumors about Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock's failing health, ramped up when she was MIA for 10 episodes of her daytime show in March and April. Given their bitter custody and money battle, there was seemingly no love lost between the two. Still, Clarkson was there for him when it counted. "Even though they went through an acrimonious divorce, Kelly made a conscious decision to protect Brandon's privacy until the very end for the sake of their family," a source told US Weekly on August 7. "Out of respect, Kelly chose not to say anything publicly until it became clear this week that Brandon wasn't going to make it."
News of Clarkson and Brandon's split in June 2020 came as a shock. For all intents and purposes they were the perfect pairing. Before segueing into the pop and TV world, Clarkson was a country music darling, while Brandon was Reba McEntire's stepson. Following the Queen of Country's 1989 marriage to Narvel Blackstock, McEntire embraced Brandon and his two siblings as her own. "I don't consider Brandon, Chassidy, and Shawna stepchildren," the Nashville OG told The Boot in February 2010. "I claim them all."
McEntire and Narvel's son, Shelby Blackstock, was born in February 1990. However, it didn't change how she felt about the other kids, even after she and Narvel split in 2015. "Brandon's been my son forever, it seems," she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. "Although he's my stepson, I still love him like he's my total — my blood."