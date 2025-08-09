Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Breaks Hearts With Raw Tribute To His Brother Brandon Blackstock

Shelby Blackstock has posted a heartbreaking tribute to Brandon Blackstock, who died of cancer at age 48. "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," Shelby captioned an August 8 carousel of pics on Instagram. "Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed," Shelby continued, reflecting on their unique relationship and special times. He said he believes his half-brother will always be there looking over him, before quipping that Brandon will have to endure watching him ace everything, all while "looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process." Shelby's raw eulogy follows an outpouring of grief from friends and family over his tragic passing.

Kelly Clarkson verified the devastating rumor about her ex-husband's illness just one day before his death. She explained to fans that she'd been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency to be there for him and their two children, River and Remington Blackstock, as their father's health further declined.

Clarkson admitted in March 2024 that her and Brandon's messy divorce had negatively impacted their kids. The warring parents engaged in a knock-down, drag-out custody battle following Clarkson's divorce filing in June 2020 that resulted in a costly settlement for the singer. However, despite her being open about the challenges of co-parenting with Brandon, both remained dedicated to their son and daughter.