Tragic Details About Bruce Willis And Emma Heming's Marriage

When Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis tied the knot in 2009, neither of them would have guessed the devastating health woes he would face just over a decade later. That said, through it all and even as Bruce's aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have progressed, Emma has made it clear just how much she adores her husband.

A few months after becoming husband and wife, Bruce and Emma sat down with W to discuss their relationship, and safe to say, the two were besotted with one another, even sharing that they regularly tagged along when the other was working. In fact, Bruce shared, "I don't want to be away from Emma at all." He also gushed about not expecting to find love prior to dating Emma. "I went from 'F*** love' to 'Love is truly the answer," he joked. As for Emma, she told the outlet she'd gone into her first date with Bruce — who she'd known for years because they shared the same trainer — planning to keep things casual for the first time in her life. "I was like, 'You know what, maybe I'll just date, see what it's like.' And I lasted one date," the model quipped.

Unfortunately, while it certainly wasn't something that put pressure on their relationship, one other detail brought up in their W interview was that Emma was less than thrilled with having been depicted by some press outlets as having dated a slew of stars before settling down with Bruce. Though she didn't get into it at the time of the interview, her agent told W that even though it wasn't unheard of for wealthy and famous men to ask modeling agencies to be set up with their clients, Emma had never been interested. "She's not that girl," her agent said.