Meghan Markle Outfits That Missed The Mark In 2025

Have you been missing Meghan Markle? While we were guaranteed to get a glimpse of her on Netflix this year thanks to her exclusive, detail-dropping series "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex, remained somewhat elusive for the first part of 2025. Fortunately, the actor — who stepped back as a member of the British royal family alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in 2020 — has re-entered the public eye in the lead-up to the releases of the show's two seasons, with Season 1 dropping in March 2025 and Season 2 in August 2025.

Attending more and more events, and with us getting a peek into her life on Netflix, Meghan has raised eyebrows with some of her fashion choices. In 2024, Meghan spoke to the New York Times about her fashion choices, revealing, "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting. That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."

Despite these claims, in 2025, the duchess seemed to prefer big-name designers and didn't fare very well with her choices. From Balenciaga mishaps during fashion week to an estimated $230,000 wardrobe on both seasons of her Netflix series, we're rounding up the former royal's looks that missed the mark this year.