Meghan Markle Outfits That Missed The Mark In 2025
Have you been missing Meghan Markle? While we were guaranteed to get a glimpse of her on Netflix this year thanks to her exclusive, detail-dropping series "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex, remained somewhat elusive for the first part of 2025. Fortunately, the actor — who stepped back as a member of the British royal family alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in 2020 — has re-entered the public eye in the lead-up to the releases of the show's two seasons, with Season 1 dropping in March 2025 and Season 2 in August 2025.
Attending more and more events, and with us getting a peek into her life on Netflix, Meghan has raised eyebrows with some of her fashion choices. In 2024, Meghan spoke to the New York Times about her fashion choices, revealing, "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting. That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."
Despite these claims, in 2025, the duchess seemed to prefer big-name designers and didn't fare very well with her choices. From Balenciaga mishaps during fashion week to an estimated $230,000 wardrobe on both seasons of her Netflix series, we're rounding up the former royal's looks that missed the mark this year.
Meghan Markle sported a disastrous winter look in February
Meghan Markle showed up as the supportive wife — remember Meghan and Harry's royal wedding? — at the Invictus Games in February 2025. The annual sporting event, which was created by Meghan's husband Prince Harry for wounded servicemembers, kicked off in Whistler, Canada, with both former royals in attendance.
Meghan's opening outfit became her first fashion fail of 2025, but it was this look during the winter sports games that underwhelmed us the most. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand for the family and friends tubing event on February 11, 2025, during which Meghan even reluctantly took part and shared on her Instagram story.
At the outing, the Duchess of Sussex arrived in some relatively budget-friendly outerwear – a black puffer jacket from Canadian brand Aritzia — and rocked an otherwise all-white look comprised of a Rag & Bone turtleneck and pants. Her black Moncler beanie topped things off, but it was her shoe choice that had us scratching our heads. The actor completed her snow-ready look with a pair of light beige Sorel boots that just didn't match the overall ensemble at all.
Meghan Markle kept trying to make baggy happen in 2025
This year, Meghan Markle really embraced the baggy trousers look. Meghan is seen here attending the Time100 Summit in New York City in April 2025, sporting a tan linen suit by Ralph Lauren. The questionable coordinates, which featured an oversized, long suit jacket and some exceptionally baggy trousers, were paired with a crisp white blouse, tan leather belt, and a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps. This ensemble fully continued Meghan's tendency to wear very well-known designers this year.
While the light colors were certainly on point for spring, the oversized jacket and baggy pants nearly drowned the beauty. Despite Meghan's NYC pantsuit fashion fail, the Duchess of Sussex told Time CEO Jessica Sibley at the event (via People), "A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful ... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful."
Meghan Markle's custom Balenciaga cape looked ridiculous at Paris Fashion Week
When Meghan Markle popped up at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, many people wondered why. Balenciaga has been marred by major scandals – which even affected brand ambassador Kim Kardashian — in the last few years, with many celebrities distancing themselves following the fallout.
Meghan's decision to make her shocking appearance at the fashion show raised a lot of eyebrows – almost as many as her bizarre tent-like ensemble did. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event in a button-down blouse, wide-legged pants, and a strange cape-like addition that wrapped around her shoulders and flowed behind her in a train. The all-white look was a custom design by Balenciaga, which didn't wow fashion followers.
Sadly, it was more than just the unfortunate outfit that would be an embarrassment to Meghan after the show. It was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex actually invited herself to the fashion show when Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli told The Cut a few days later, "Meghan and I met some years ago, and we've been texting ever since. She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show." Yikes!
Another day, another boring white set on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle — who has also had some embarrassing makeup fails — kept busy in October, popping up at numerous events that month. Unfortunately, her fashion kept missing the mark. Continuing with her trends for the year, if she wasn't wearing a baggy pair of trousers, she was rocking an uninspiring all-white look. While in attendance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., it was the latter.
Fortunately, this time the actor made good on her quest to platform smaller designers, selecting an ivory button-down silky blouse by Gabriela Hearst and a leather pencil skirt from Brochu Walker. Hello! reported that she also re-wore a sentimental item: the same pair of custom Christian Dior heels she wore at son Prince Archie's christening in July 2019. While the look was pretty underwhelming, fans did delight at the look being "Suits"-coded, with even fashion outlet InStyle noting that it looked reminiscent of something her character, Rachel Zane, would have worn on the popular legal drama.
With Love, Meghan showed us the former royal's off-duty style
Fans got a whole new perspective on Meghan Markle's life in Montecito, California, thanks to her documentary-style Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." The show follows Meghan as she invites friends and colleagues to join her to learn her tips on cooking, gardening, and entertaining, though it is famously not filmed at her real home, but instead at a $9.5 million mansion in the same town.
That isn't the only steep price tag associated with the Netflix series, though. It's estimated that the wardrobe and jewelry that the Duchess of Sussex wears onscreen is worth more than $230,000 across the show's first two seasons.
This look from Season 1 is a perfect example. Meghan sported a busy, long-sleeved, collared linen dress by Ralph Lauren with a price tag over $2,000 to do some cutting in the kitchen. The funky frock was by far the strangest pick of the season, as the rest of Season 1's looks were surprisingly chic and casual.
Not all of Meghan Markle's 'at home' ensembles were hits
Another day, another boring beige look from Meghan Markle. This time, it was seen during Season 2 of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan." While unpacking pottery she made earlier in the episode, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a set by another famous face: Gwyneth Paltrow. Yep, this strange sleeveless knit polo, which is worn with a matching knit skirt in this oat shade, actually hails from Paltrow's fashion line, G Label by Goop. It totals over $1,000 — a far cry from prior claims that she likes to mix high and low price points.
During a Season 1 episode, Meghan breaks down her look to that episode's guest, Mindy Kaling. She notes that her outfit is a mix of affordable and expensive, sharing, "I like high-low." Vanity Fair investigated the prices of each item at the time, revealing her pants from Zara retailed for $109, her top from Loro Piana was estimated to cost around $1,325, and the sweater from Jenni Kayne set customers back $395.