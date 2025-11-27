The Richest Young Sheldon Cast Members

The cast of "Young Sheldon" is worth more than a pretty penny, but some of its stars' net worths are especially eye-watering. Between Jim Parsons, who tied with his "Big Bang Theory" co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki for the highest paid actor in a TV comedy series in 2016, and his character's younger self, Iain Armitage, who became a millionaire as a teen thanks to the show, let's get into it.

It's not exactly a secret that Parsons made a lot of money on "Big Bang Theory." On the contrary, his earnings toward the end of the show's 12-year run became front-page news, with Entertainment Weekly even reporting in 2018 that he and his co-stars had been offered $50 million to stay on for two years. That wasn't all, though. The outlet also reported that Parsons and co. had been offered a slice of the show's profits. A sweet deal, no doubt, but Parsons ultimately decided not to continue with the show. Considering just how much he'd already earned — Celebrity Net Worth has him listed at an unbelievable $160 million — we'd say he did just fine even without taking the deal.

As for Parsons' "Young Sheldon" paycheck, while there have been some claims that he earned $500,000 per episode, that hasn't been verified. That said, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if he did have an impressive take-home from the show.