The Richest Young Sheldon Cast Members
The cast of "Young Sheldon" is worth more than a pretty penny, but some of its stars' net worths are especially eye-watering. Between Jim Parsons, who tied with his "Big Bang Theory" co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki for the highest paid actor in a TV comedy series in 2016, and his character's younger self, Iain Armitage, who became a millionaire as a teen thanks to the show, let's get into it.
It's not exactly a secret that Parsons made a lot of money on "Big Bang Theory." On the contrary, his earnings toward the end of the show's 12-year run became front-page news, with Entertainment Weekly even reporting in 2018 that he and his co-stars had been offered $50 million to stay on for two years. That wasn't all, though. The outlet also reported that Parsons and co. had been offered a slice of the show's profits. A sweet deal, no doubt, but Parsons ultimately decided not to continue with the show. Considering just how much he'd already earned — Celebrity Net Worth has him listed at an unbelievable $160 million — we'd say he did just fine even without taking the deal.
As for Parsons' "Young Sheldon" paycheck, while there have been some claims that he earned $500,000 per episode, that hasn't been verified. That said, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if he did have an impressive take-home from the show.
Wendie Malick is a very wealthy woman
Next up, Wendie Malick. Though the "Hot in Cleveland" alum only joined "Young Sheldon" in its fourth season, she stuck around until the show's conclusion. As with Jim Parsons, Malick's salary was not disclosed. However, also like Parsons, Malick is known to have a very impressive net worth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Malick has a cool $16 million to her name. Of course, "Young Sheldon" was just one contributor to that, with the actor's resume stretching way back to the '70s. She's also had roles in a number of fan favorite sitcoms over the years, from the aforementioned "Hot in Cleveland" to the long-running '90s shows "Dream On" and "Just Shoot Me." Malick has several credits as an actor and a voice actor and is a Hallmark star, featuring in a number of the channel's shows and films and even producing some of the projects she's been involved in.
Unsurprisingly, Malick lives quite a lavish life thanks to her lengthy career. That said, the actor has also spoken out against overconsumption on a number of occasions, attaching her celebrity to causes like ClientEarth, which exposes greenwashing attempts. Malick also lives off the grid in Topanga Canyon and famously re-wears her clothing. As she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, "I can go shopping in my own closet. I have enough stuff." Good for the planet, no question — but also a great way to safeguard that $16 million net worth!
Annie Potts is worth $8 million
Annie Potts, who played Sheldon Cooper's "Memaw" Connie Tucker in "Young Sheldon," also has impressive earnings to her name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth a whopping $8 million. Again, it's not clear how much of that came from "Young Sheldon," though some outlets have estimated her to have earned as much as $125,000 per episode. However, as with her co-stars, that was not officially verified.
Prior to "Young Sheldon," Potts starred in shows like "Love & War," "Any Day Now," and "Joan of Arcadia." She's also known for her part in "Designing Women," which she starred in for seven years, as well as "Ghostbusters." Even so, the actor did tell Glamour that shortly before she was hired to play Connie Tucker, she was in what she called "a bit of a career slump." That had actually prompted her to move from Los Angeles to New Orleans to live with her husband, who was working on the city's iteration of the "NCIS" franchise, because she questioned whether she would even get any more gigs. "Honestly, women in their 60s — not a lot of roles," she told the outlet.
Of course, Potts did end up getting the call for "Young Sheldon" and moved back to Los Angeles to film (and add to her already impressive net worth). Speaking to Glamour of the move back, she joked, "All you have to do is make a plan, sell your house, and move across the country for the gods to go, 'No, no, Come back.'"
Wallace Shawn has an impressive net worth, too
Shortly behind Annie Potts, Wallace Shawn is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to have around $6 million to his name. Of course, Dr. John Sturgis was far from his first role, and like many of his co-stars, he had an impressive CV long before joining "Young Sheldon."
Among some of Shawn's best-known works are "The Princess Bride" and "Clueless." He also memorably played Blair Waldorf's stepfather in "Gossip Girl" and has lent his voice to a number of cartoon characters over the years, including "Toy Story" dinosaur Rex. Speaking to The Guardian in 2015, Shawn quipped that that was what really paid the bills. What's more, despite his overall impressive net worth, he told the outlet that he wasn't necessarily living in the lap of luxury. "[People] are always saying, 'Don't you have someone to carry those bags of groceries?' I didn't inherit any money. I live off of doing voices for cartoons," he pointed out.
Shawn has also spoken in the past about not always earning a ton of money from his passion projects. Speaking to Don Shewey, the former teacher recounted, "I've worked for years and years writing plays and got no money for it. And I've had this experience now where for two rather amusing days that I spent being electrocuted by a giant insect in a film called 'Strange Invaders' I made more money than I made in a year as a Latin teacher." Thankfully, "Young Sheldon" seems to have been one of the projects that both paid well and that he loved. Speaking to Vulture, he said of the gig, which happened to be his longest recurring role to date, "I'm very lucky. I don't know how it's happened, but it's been very good fortune for me."
Iain Armitage has earned a nice nest egg from Young Sheldon
By the time "Young Sheldon" wrapped its final season, Iain Armitage had transformed from a promising nine-year-old budding actor to a very wealthy 15-year-old star. Like Shawn Wallace, Celebrity Net Worth has Armitage listed at a whopping $6 million net worth.
As some will know, Armitage held a few roles before landing his big break in "Young Sheldon" — and let's just say, they were pretty high-profile. For one, there was his appearance in "Law & Order: SVU." He was also in the Robert Redford and Jane Fonda-starring "Our Souls at Night," as well as the star-studded "Big Little Lies," in which he played Shailene Woodley's son.
Given just how successful Armitage already is (and the fact that he has a ton of fans in the industry, Jim Parsons being particularly vocal about finding him "Inspirational" in an interview with ET), there's no question that the youngster could have a very long career ahead of him. Perhaps he'll even surpass Parsons' mammoth net worth one day. However, it does bear mentioning that Armitage has also hinted at branching outside of acting, too. For one, in one of his first interviews with Vulture, the then-8-year-old shared, "I love magic. I think I want to be a magician in Las Vegas when I grow up." Likewise, those who keep up with the star on social media will likely also know that Armitage has his pilot's license, and that after wrapping "Young Sheldon," he was named an official Warner Brothers Studio Tour guide. Something tells us whatever the star decides to do, he'll be incredibly successful (and one of the many benefits of having a seven-figure nest egg in the meantime means he doesn't have to rush into anything, either).
Montana Jordan's spinoff has added to his own wealth
"Young Sheldon" may have concluded in 2024, but some of the show's characters lived on on our screens thanks to the show's spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," headlined by Sheldon Cooper's on-screen brother, Montana Jordan, and Jordan's on-screen love interest, Emily Osment.
The spinoff certainly seems to have worked in Jordan's favor, as while previous reports had his net worth listed as $2 million, at the time of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth has it listed as $4 million. Given the former child star became a dad in 2024, we have no doubts he's appreciated the bigger earnings. So far, he's already used part of his fortune to buy property in Texas with his real-life partner, wife Jenna Weeks. Speaking to People about their love story, Weeks shared that it was on that very property that Jordan had proposed. "This is where we plan to raise our kids and build a home one day," she told the outlet. Emphasis on kids plural, because in another interview with People in September 2025, Jordan quipped that he was hoping to have a big family in the future. "I'm thinking about four or five right now. Yeah, I want a bunch of them — I just got to talk my wife into giving them to me," he joked.
Well, with a net worth of $4 million in his early 20s, Jordan probably would be able to afford the brood of his dreams! We're wishing him every success.