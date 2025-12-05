Karoline Leavitt's Most Ruthless Takedowns Of Reporters In 2025

Karoline Leavitt kicked off her gig as Donald Trump's press secretary with full Regina George energy, ready to rumble with reporters — and things only got more heated throughout her first year on the job. From her bitter feuds with Kaitlan Collins and NBC's Peter Alexander, to more general snide asides, Leavitt's 2025 performance all but confirmed that she loves beefing with reporters.

We'll start with Alexander, because it was the NBC White House correspondent whom Leavitt sparred the most in her very first White House press briefing. Leavitt made no secret of the fact that she was annoyed by Alexander's questions about Trump's federal grant freeze, and when the NBC reporter asked which programs might be affected, she fired back with, "So you're asking a hypothetical based on programs you can't even identify." Alexander responded with snark of his own, asking her if they could list the affected programs "together, just for the Americans at home."

Unfortunately, things didn't exactly warm up between the two in the months that followed. Roughly a month later, when Alexander asked Leavitt about the administration's claims to have uncovered $71 billion in fraud, they sparred over the time period in which that fraud was alleged to have taken place. In addition to accusing Alexander of defending the fraud itself when he pointed out that the amount was from a seven-year period and not one, Leavitt also said he and other members of the press seemed determined to prevent waste-cutting. She also continued speaking over him as he tried to ask questions, prompting meme-worthy expressions from the journalist as he tried to get a word in edgewise. Leavitt ultimately cut the briefing short, turning on her heel, flashing a fake smile, and telling the press pool, "Thank you, everybody, have a good day," as per NBC News.