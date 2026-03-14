7 Times Donald Trump's Cankles Caused A Stir (And Grossed Us Out)

ICYMI, Donald Trump has cankles. It's made the news on more than one occasion and even prompted the White House to make statements about it. Oh — and it's given us the ick, too.

We first noticed the president's cankles when he was pictured at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey. Seated next to his wife Melania Trump, Gianni Infantino, and Leena Al Ashqar, all of whom had very slim ankles themselves, Trump's much-thicker lower legs were giving tree stumps, and naturally, that led to a ton of online chatter. A few days later, the White House acknowledged that there were a ton of questions about it and clarified that the president was aware of the issue, too.

In a White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt shared that Trump had spoken with a doctor to have the situation checked out. "Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," the press sec recounted (via The Hill), adding that the ultrasound hadn't picked up any deep vein thrombosis in the president's leg. Great news on the no-thrombosis front ... but basically, Leavitt's statement on Trump's health reminded the world that despite endlessly calling his predecessor "Sleepy Joe" Biden, he too was an elderly man.